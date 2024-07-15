3.4 magnitude earthquake rattles DeKalb County

A 3.4 magnitude was reported in DeKalb County early Monday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The earthquake hit about just before 3 a.m. about one mile northwest of Somonauk, Illinois, the USGS said.
Somonauk is about 60 miles southwest of downtown Chicago.
People in the area reported weak or light shaking, and no damage, according to the USGS.
The earthquake had a depth of 9.8 kilometers.
In Nov. 2023, a 3.6-magnitude earthquake was reported near a small village in Putnam County in north-central Illinois.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
