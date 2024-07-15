The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 15, 2024
3.4 magnitude earthquake rattles DeKalb County

The earthquake struck early Monday about 2 kilometers northwest of Somonauk, Illinois in DeKalb County.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
EARTHQUAKE

An earthquake was reported July 15, 2024, in DeKalb County.

U.S. Geological Survey

A 3.4 magnitude was reported in DeKalb County early Monday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake hit about just before 3 a.m. about one mile northwest of Somonauk, Illinois, the USGS said.

Somonauk is about 60 miles southwest of downtown Chicago.

People in the area reported weak or light shaking, and no damage, according to the USGS.

The earthquake had a depth of 9.8 kilometers.

In Nov. 2023, a 3.6-magnitude earthquake was reported near a small village in Putnam County in north-central Illinois.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

