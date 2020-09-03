Some experts worry that Nov. 1 vaccine date could mean a rush through clinical trials (LIVE UPDATES)

The latest

Some experts worry that Nov. 1 vaccine date could mean a rush through clinical trials

The federal government has told states to prepare for a coronavirus vaccine to be ready to distribute by Nov. 1.

The timeline raised concern among public health experts about an “October surprise” — a vaccine approval driven by political considerations ahead of a presidential election, rather than science.

In a letter to governors dated Aug. 27, Robert Redfield, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said states “in the near future” will receive permit applications from McKesson Corp., which has contracted with CDC to distribute vaccines to places including state and local health departments and hospitals.

Several vaccine and public health experts pointed out that final stage trials of experimental vaccines are still recruiting, and are at best halfway through that process. The vaccines are two doses, and each is given a month apart. Several experts told the AP they did not understand how there could be adequate data on whether the vaccines work and are safe before Nov. 1.

News

10:03 a.m. Critics: Eviction ban may only delay wave of homelessness

Housing advocates say the Trump administration’s surprise national moratorium on evictions only delays a wave of crushing debt and homelessness, and an attorney representing landlords questions whether the measure is aimed at voters ahead of the November election.

The White House announced Tuesday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would act under its broad powers to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The measure would forbid landlords from evicting anyone for failure to pay rent, providing the renter meets four criteria.

Critics call it everything from an empty stall tactic to an outright political ploy.

“My first reaction was, ‘Thank God,’” said Matthew Hill, an attorney with the Public Justice Center in Baltimore. But he noted that tenants will be expected to repay their rent when the moratorium expires on Jan. 1, and without some kind of rental assistance, “we are just going to be kicking the can down the road.”

8:22 a.m. ‘Dangerous and irresponsible’ behavior at UIUC could lead to end of in-person semester after COVID-19 cases spike, officials warn

Students at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign could be suspended for not following the school’s quarantine guidelines, officials said after a spike in COVID-19 cases since the semester began.

More than 400 people have tested positive at UIUC since the first day of classes Aug. 24, and about 800 people are currently quarantining, according to a Wednesday press release. If the current trends continue, the school will have double the number of COVID-19 cases every week, per the release, leading to as many as 8,000 cases fall semester.

School administration says parties and other large gatherings over the weekend are to blame for the high number of students testing positive for the virus, as well as disregarding guidance to self-isolate after testing positive or being exposed to someone who tests positive. Two students have been suspended, and 100 more are facing school discipline.

New Cases

Tom Seaver, the Hall of Fame pitcher who was the heart of the Miracle Mets team, has died at 75 of lewy body dementia and COVID-19.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, wife and two daughters tested positive for COVID-19.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday announced another 2,128 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and 27 have died from the virus.

Analysis & Commentary

8:18 a.m. Fearing a Labor Day coronavirus surge

In a letter to the Sun-Times editors, Rosemary Callahan of Uptown writes...

When it came to suppressing COVID-19, the United States really, to put it lightly, botched Memorial Day. While most of the blame falls on to state and federal officials, many individuals could have taken extra precaution and followed simple guidelines. Hundreds, if not thousands, of people were seen at pool parties and barbeques. People crowded into bars and entertainment venues. And beaches were cramped. A couple of weeks after these Memorial Day gatherings, states started to see spikes in COVID-19, and then the cases spun out of control.

Many, if not all, Americans are experiencing pandemic fatigue and burnout, but we cannot afford another surge anywhere in this country. Let’s use the lessons we learned from Memorial Day and apply them to Labor Day. Wear your mask. Wash your hands. Social distance.

Read this and more letters to the Sun-Times editors here.