The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, October 18, 2023
Events

We Hear You: Meet the Sun-Times & WBEZ Newsrooms in Cicero

The next community listening session — in collaboration with WBEZ — will take place in Cicero on Oct. 25. This is your opportunity to bring your questions, concerns and comments directly to our journalists!

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE We Hear You: Meet the Sun-Times & WBEZ Newsrooms in Cicero
EventChorus__1_.png

We Hear You: Meet the Sun-Times & WBEZ Newsrooms in Cicero | October 25, 2023

Members of the Sun-Times and WBEZ newsrooms are coming to Cicero to hear from YOU, our valued readers!

Do you have questions, concerns or feedback for a journalist? Now’s your chance to tell us – face to face – how we can better serve you. 

When: Wednesday, October 25 at 2:30 - 5 p.m. CT
Where: El Valor (5310 W 24th Pl, Cicero

We Hear You: Meet the Sun-Times & WBEZ Newsrooms in Cicero
Join us on October 25 at El Valor.
RSVP

Can’t make this one? Don’t worry! We’re continuing to work our way around the city. If you’re interested in hosting or participating in a future event to meet the Sun-Times newsroom, please fill out this form.

Learn more about community listening sessions here.

¿Tiene algún comentario? Dígaselo a nuestros periodistas cara a cara. Traiga sus preguntas, preocupaciones y comentarios directamente a los periodistas del Sun-Times y WBEZ en el próximo evento de la comunidad de “Los Escuchamos” el miércoles 25 de octubre a las 2:30 p.m. hasta las 5 p.m. CT en El Valor en Cicero.

Periodistas que hablan inglés y español estarán presentes.

Habrá aperitivos y refrescos gratuitos.

Los Escuchamos con los periodistas del Sun-Times y WBEZ en Cicero
25 de octubre en El Valor
RSVP

Next Up In News
City Council members grouse about being blindsided by special events that inconvenience residents
Migrantes durmiendo frente a comisarías de Chicago se preparan para el invierno
Alcalde de Chicago cancela viaje a la frontera pero manda delegación a Texas
Veterano de guerra mata a niño musulmán luego de escuchar la radio conservadora
Black Arts & Culture Alliance of Chicago names new leadership, eyes increased program awareness for Black artists
United Airlines to seat passengers with window seats first in economy
The Latest
caecf8ab_37a3_4afd_a263_a2a0a99ef49c.jpg
Afternoon Edition
Afternoon Edition: Why Chicago migrants could soon end up in St. Louis
Plus: Thompson Center’s face-lift, the best apple fritters in Chicago and more.
By Matt Moore
 
Soul &amp; Smoke chef D’Andre Carter displays his Cajun corn and hickory-smoked rib tips at opening day of this summer’s Windy City Smokeout at the United Center.
City Hall
City Council members grouse about being blindsided by special events that inconvenience residents
Frustrated by the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events’ decision to notify alderpeople by email about events instead of seeking their approval, Vice Mayor Walter Burnett (27th) has threatened to block the Windy City Smoke-Out summer festival that showcases country music and barbecue in the parking lots surrounding the United Center.
By Fran Spielman
 
José Gregorio Mendoza Leal (derecha) sentado en una&nbsp;carpa&nbsp;improvisada frente a la comisaría del distrito&nbsp;de&nbsp;Town Hall con su esposa Yohana Mendoza. Dijo&nbsp;que las condiciones son especialmente duras para su hija Yohanyelis, de 6 años (centro), y su anciano padre. “Es peor cuando tienes hijos, porque cuando hace frío te sientes sin poder hacer nada. No tenemos forma de protegernos del frío. Tenemos mucha ropa, pero no es lo mismo que un&nbsp;techo”.
La Voz Chicago
Migrantes durmiendo frente a comisarías de Chicago se preparan para el invierno
En cada comisaría sólo hay espacio para unas pocas docenas de personas. Cientos más, como la familia Leal, duermen afuera.
By Michael Loria and Emmanuel Camarillo
 
El alcalde Brandon Johnson canceló su viaje a la frontera con México y en su lugar enviará un equipo de asistentes para ver de primera mano la crisis migratoria.
La Voz Chicago
Alcalde de Chicago cancela viaje a la frontera pero manda delegación a Texas
El equipo también quiere establecer “mejores líneas de comunicación” sobre el flujo constante de autobuses a Chicago.
By Fran Spielman
 
Wadea Al-Fayoume, de 6 años, celebra su cumpleaños. | Cortesía
La Voz Chicago
Veterano de guerra mata a niño musulmán luego de escuchar la radio conservadora
El asesinato provocó la condena de todo el mundo, incluyendo del Presidente Joe Biden.
By David Struett
 