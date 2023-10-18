We Hear You: Meet the Sun-Times & WBEZ Newsrooms in Cicero
The next community listening session — in collaboration with WBEZ — will take place in Cicero on Oct. 25. This is your opportunity to bring your questions, concerns and comments directly to our journalists!
Members of the Sun-Times and WBEZ newsrooms are coming to Cicero to hear from YOU, our valued readers!
Do you have questions, concerns or feedback for a journalist? Now’s your chance to tell us – face to face – how we can better serve you.
When: Wednesday, October 25 at 2:30 - 5 p.m. CT
Where: El Valor (5310 W 24th Pl, Cicero)
Can’t make this one? Don’t worry! We’re continuing to work our way around the city. If you’re interested in hosting or participating in a future event to meet the Sun-Times newsroom, please fill out this form.
Learn more about community listening sessions here.
¿Tiene algún comentario? Dígaselo a nuestros periodistas cara a cara. Traiga sus preguntas, preocupaciones y comentarios directamente a los periodistas del Sun-Times y WBEZ en el próximo evento de la comunidad de “Los Escuchamos” el miércoles 25 de octubre a las 2:30 p.m. hasta las 5 p.m. CT en El Valor en Cicero.
Periodistas que hablan inglés y español estarán presentes.
Habrá aperitivos y refrescos gratuitos.