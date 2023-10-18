Members of the Sun-Times and WBEZ newsrooms are coming to Cicero to hear from YOU, our valued readers!

Do you have questions, concerns or feedback for a journalist? Now’s your chance to tell us – face to face – how we can better serve you.

When: Wednesday, October 25 at 2:30 - 5 p.m. CT

Where: El Valor (5310 W 24th Pl, Cicero)

We Hear You: Meet the Sun-Times & WBEZ Newsrooms in Cicero Join us on October 25 at El Valor. RSVP

Can’t make this one? Don’t worry! We’re continuing to work our way around the city. If you’re interested in hosting or participating in a future event to meet the Sun-Times newsroom, please fill out this form.

Learn more about community listening sessions here.

¿Tiene algún comentario? Dígaselo a nuestros periodistas cara a cara. Traiga sus preguntas, preocupaciones y comentarios directamente a los periodistas del Sun-Times y WBEZ en el próximo evento de la comunidad de “Los Escuchamos” el miércoles 25 de octubre a las 2:30 p.m. hasta las 5 p.m. CT en El Valor en Cicero.

Periodistas que hablan inglés y español estarán presentes.

Habrá aperitivos y refrescos gratuitos.