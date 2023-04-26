We Hear You: Meet the Sun-Times Newsroom in Albany Park

At the latest community listening session in Albany Park, attendees were paired with journalists for intimate one-on-one conversations. Readers had the chance to ask questions directly to members of the Sun-Times newsroom and let them know about topics or perspectives we’re missing, areas for improvement and more.

We thank Noon O Kabab in Albany Park for their hospitality!

We’re continuing to work our way around the city. If you’re interested in hosting or participating in a future event to meet the Sun-Times newsroom, please fill out this form.

Learn more about community listening sessions here.

