The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, September 30, 2023
Events

We Hear You: Meet the Sun-Times & WBEZ Newsrooms in Englewood

The Sun-Times and WBEZ newsrooms collaborated on a community listening session in Englewood, hearing from readers and listeners on May 30, 2023.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE We Hear You: Meet the Sun-Times & WBEZ Newsrooms in Englewood
weHearYou_albanyPark_0623_digital_1_EventChorus_generic.png

We Hear You: Meet the Sun-Times & WBEZ Newsrooms in Englewood | May 30, 2023

The Chicago Sun-Times and WBEZ collaborated on a community listening session in Englewood, drawing in readers and listeners from the community. Participants sat down with members of both newsrooms to ask questions, provide feedback and discuss how our organizations can improve coverage.

Kusanya Cafe hosted the event on May 30, 2023.

We’re continuing to work our way around the city. If you’re interested in hosting or participating in a future event to meet the Sun-Times newsroom, please fill out this form.

Learn more about community listening sessions here.

Next Up In News
Boy, 16, critically wounded in Austin shooting
Hands-on experience wows kids at South Side Science Festival: ‘Exposure is everything’
5 dead after crash, chemical leak in downstate Teutopolis
Threat of government shutdown ends as Congress passes a temporary funding plan and sends it to Biden
Why Chicago Rep. Mike Quigley was the only Democrat to vote no on the House stopgap funding bill
Gunfire exchanged during robbery at River North gas station
The Latest
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini tags out Chicago Cubs’ Ian Happ at home during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Milwaukee.
Cubs
Cubs eliminated from playoff chase as Marlins beat Pirates
The Cubs were leading the Brewers in the eighth inning when the Marlins’ game ended.
By Maddie Lee
 
Andreas Athanasiou scored the Blackhawks’ overtime winner Thursday but didn’t play Saturday in the second preseason game.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks notes: Andreas Athanasiou thankful for stability with two-year contract
Athanasiou, who didn’t travel — along with most of the Hawks’ top players — for the Hawks-Wild preseason game Saturday, had played each of the last three seasons on one-year deals.
By Ben Pope
 
Crime scene evidence marker.
Crime
Boy, 16, critically wounded in Austin shooting
Police said he was shot in the head in the 4900 block of West Madison Street.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Pedro Grifol
White Sox
Frustrating season has been educational for Sox skipper Grifol
What he has learned and how it will dictate change is something he is holding close to the vest.
By James Fegan
 
Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner left the Cubs’ extra-innings game Friday early with a bruised left knee. File photo.
Cubs
Nico Hoerner out of Cubs starting lineup Saturday vs. Brewers with bruised left knee
Notes: Left-hander Jordan Wicks had a rare short start in his final game of the regular season.
By Maddie Lee
 