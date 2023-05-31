We Hear You: Meet the Sun-Times & WBEZ Newsrooms in Englewood
The Sun-Times and WBEZ newsrooms collaborated on a community listening session in Englewood, hearing from readers and listeners on May 30, 2023.
The Chicago Sun-Times and WBEZ collaborated on a community listening session in Englewood, drawing in readers and listeners from the community. Participants sat down with members of both newsrooms to ask questions, provide feedback and discuss how our organizations can improve coverage.
Kusanya Cafe hosted the event on May 30, 2023.
We’re continuing to work our way around the city. If you’re interested in hosting or participating in a future event to meet the Sun-Times newsroom, please fill out this form.
Learn more about community listening sessions here.
