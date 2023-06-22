The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, October 4, 2023
Events

We Hear You: Meet the Sun-Times Newsroom in Bronzeville

Bronzeville residents and Sun-Times readers provided feedback directly to members of the newsroom in this community listening session on June 21, 2023.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
We Hear You: Meet the Sun-Times Newsroom in Bronzeville
weHearYou_bronzeville_0623_digital_1_EventChorus_generic.png

We Hear You: Meet the Sun-Times Newsroom in Bronzeville | June 21, 2023

On June 21, 2023, Bronzeville residents and Sun-Times readers sat down with members of the newsroom to discuss how the Sun-Times can better cover the South Side and communities across the Chicago area.

The Bronzeville Incubator hosted the event, our sixth installment of community listening sessions.

We’re continuing to work our way around the city. If you’re interested in hosting or participating in a future event to meet the Sun-Times newsroom, please fill out this form.

Learn more about community listening sessions here.

