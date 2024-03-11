The 13th Step: A conversation with Lauren Chooljian and WBEZ’s Natalie Moore

Join WBEZ and New Hampshire Public Radio for a special live discussion of the critically acclaimed podcast The 13th Step . Host and senior reporter Lauren Chooljian will dive into her multi-year investigation in conversation with WBEZ’s Natalie Moore.

When: Wednesday, March 20 from 7:30 - 9:30 p.m. CT

Where: Sleeping Village (3734 W. Belmont Ave.)

Admission: $10-$13

Released last summer, the podcast unveiled a disturbing culture of sexual misconduct in American substance use disorder treatment and recovery communities. After the reporting, NHPR and some of its sources were sued for defamation, and some journalists involved in the story, including Lauren and her family, endured acts of vandalism on their homes.

The 13th Step received praise from New York Magazine, Vogue, and The New Yorker as one of the “best podcasts of 2023.”

Hear how the show came together and the latest updates on its aftermath. You’ll also have a chance to ask Lauren questions about the podcast and the issues it raises, from trauma and addiction recovery to freedom of the press.