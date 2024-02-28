The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Food and Restaurants Business Taste

Wendy’s says it has no plans to raise prices during the busiest hours at its restaurants

“Wendy’s will not implement surge pricing, which is the practice of raising prices when demand is highest,” the company said on Wednesday.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Wendy’s says it has no plans to raise prices during the busiest hours at its restaurants
Wendy's-Pricing

Wendy’s clarified its stance on how it will approach pricing after various media reports said that the company was looking to test having the prices of its menu items fluctuate throughout the day based on demand.

Charlie Neibergall/AP File

Wendy's says that it has no plans to increase prices during the busiest times at its restaurants.

The burger chain clarified its stance on how it will approach pricing after media picked up on comments by CEO Kirk Tanner that the company would test features like dynamic pricing at restaurants.

Companies like Uber have used dynamic pricing, or surge pricing, to moderate use by customers during the busiest days of the year, or when drivers or cars are in short supply during the day. Prices rise and fall with demand using that business model.

This month during a conference call with investors and industry analysts, Tanner said, “Beginning as early as 2025, we will begin testing more enhanced features like dynamic pricing and daypart offerings, along with AI-enabled menu changes and suggestive selling.”

The company said Wednesday, after the story began to circulate this week, that any features it decides to test in the future “would be designed to benefit our customers and restaurant crew members.”

“Wendy’s will not implement surge pricing, which is the practice of raising prices when demand is highest. We didn’t use that phrase, nor do we plan to implement that practice,” the company said in an email to The Associated Press on Wednesday.

Wendy’s Co. plans to invest about $20 million to launch digital menu boards at all of its U.S. company-run restaurants by the end of 2025. It also plans to invest approximately $10 million over the next two years to support digital menu enhancements globally.

Wendy's said that its digital menu boards “could allow us to change the menu offerings at different times of day and offer discounts and value offers to our customers more easily, particularly in the slower times of day.”

Next Up In Taste
March 6 Menu planner: Beef pot roast is tasty and easy to prepare
On tap in Chicago: THC-infused beverages may mean new opportunities for Illinois breweries
Say goodbye to food waste with tips every home cook should know
Wendy’s looking to test surge pricing at restaurants
Leftovers never tasted so good: Chipotle chicken and black bean stew is a winner
Wagyu — why the beef with the ‘meltaway texture’ comes with a heavy price tag
The Latest
Former President Donald Trump dances after speaking at a campaign rally at Terrace View Event Center in Sioux Center, Iowa, Friday, Jan. 5, 2024.
Politics
Cook County judge kicks Trump off Illinois ballot — but puts her own order on hold
Judge Tracie Porter’s decision comes amid national debate over whether Trump is disqualified from the presidency because of his actions related to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and whether that attack amounted to an insurrection.
By Jon Seidel and Dave McKinney
 
PRITZKERFILM-022924-06.JPG
Politics
After Alabama ruling, Pritzker opens welcome mat for those seeking IVF protections: ‘Come to Illinois’
Illinois already mandates insurance coverage for infertility, but state Democrats are working to further expand fertility access and coverage. Nationally, U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D.Ill, is spearheading an effort to force Senate Republicans to vote on a measure that would establish a statutory right to access assisted reproductive technologies, including IVF.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Manny Buckley, Jon Hudson Odom. Photo by Michael Brosilow (1).jpg
Theater
Two lives intersect amid one president’s legacy in the searing ‘Reclamation of Madison Hemings’
American Blues Theatre’s taut, troubling tale de-deifies a nearly mythic figure in U.S. history while giving voice to the millions the Founding Fathers didn’t include as equals.
By Catey Sullivan - For the Sun-Times
 
9_victoria_martinez.jpg
La Voz Chicago
La diversidad de culturas y perspectivas se refleja en las nuevas exposiciones del Centro Cultural de Chicago
El centro ha anunciado su ecléctico programa de exposiciones, conciertos, espectáculos de danza, proyecciones de películas, charlas y otros eventos gratuitos para esta primavera y verano.
By Erica Thompson
 
Cut beef pot roast into thin slices and serve your family a treat.
Recipes
March 6 Menu planner: Beef pot roast is tasty and easy to prepare
Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.
By Andrews McMeel Syndication
 