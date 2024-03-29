The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 29, 2024
Food and Restaurants News Chicago

Heinz ketchup dispensers to be placed outside Chicago restaurants that don’t serve the brand

The company wants to support what it calls the silent majority of ketchup lovers by placing small ketchup-dispensing billboards outside restaurants that don’t serve it.

By  David Struett
   
SHARE Heinz ketchup dispensers to be placed outside Chicago restaurants that don’t serve the brand
Heinz is bringing ketchup dispensers to Chicago in an ad campaign for the silent majority of residents who like the condiment.

Heinz is bringing ketchup dispensers to Chicago in an ad campaign for the silent majority of residents who like the condiment.

Kraft Heinz

People say true Chicagoans don’t eat ketchup.

But there’s likely a ketchup-loving silent majority in the Windy City who feel left out at restaurants that don’t serve it, according to the Kraft Heinz Co.

The company wants to capitalize on those dissenters — four out of five people, according to Heinz — by placing small ketchup-dispensing billboards outside Chicago restaurants that don’t serve the brand.

Two locations are slated to be targeted starting Tuesday: The Wieners Circle in Lincoln Park and a “fast-food” joint at Navy Pier, the company said in a statement.

Though the company wouldn’t disclose the name of the second restaurant, it’s likely targeting the McDonald’s on the pier. The fast-food chain dropped Heinz in 2013 when the ketchup company hired the CEO of rival Burger King.

Heinz is urging people to report other restaurants that don’t serve the brand to SmackForHeinz.com, which goes live Tuesday, so the company can place pop-up dispensers outside them.

This isn’t the first unconventional marketing campaign by the Chicago-based company.

Heinz introduced “Chicago Dog Sauce” in 2017 as a clever attempt to sell ketchup under another name. It let loyal Chicagoans eat their dogs ketchup-free — if in name only.

The ad campaign runs through April 9.

Next Up In Taste
Rising cocoa prices have Chicago chocolate sellers feeling the pinch
Krispy Kreme doughnuts are coming to McDonald’s
Chicago’s Ukrainian community can’t get enough of this new Lincoln Park cafe
Delectable and delicious — these sliders go well with March Madness entertaining
Melrose Park-based Caputo Cheese earns a gold medal in world cheese competition
Menu Planner: Your family will enjoy baked stuffed shrimp casserole
The Latest
Fast & Curious 5K
Events
Fast & Curious 5K
Think on your feet at the Chicago Sun-Times/ WBEZ Fast & Curious 5K, a one-of-a-kind race with trivia at every turn, on July 27 in Humboldt Park.
By Sun-Times Marketing
 
A Chicago Fire Department truck
News
More than a dozen hurt in CTA bus-van crash in Chatham
The crash left three people in serious condition, seven people in fair condition and three people in good condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Dina Psihou wants her tattoos to adorn people like "permanent jewelry."
Inking Well
Wicker Park tattoo artist focuses on ancient Greek artifacts inspired by her roots
Dina Psihou grew up going to Greece and lived there for five years in her 20s. Now, she tattoos ‘permanent jewelry’ on her clients.
By Mary Norkol
 
This Pilsen mural was done by Humboldt Park artist Raul "Rawooh" Ramirez.
Murals and Mosaics
Stars on her cheek, the woman in this Pilsen mural is all Chicago
Humboldt Park artist Raul “Rawooh” Ramirez melded his signature female portrait with imagery of Chicago’s skyline in a tribute to the city.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Marcus Domask
College Sports
Illinois’ Marcus Domask might be the portal pickup of the year
A look back at last year’s transfer portal rankings shows Domask wasn’t even among the top 50 transfer prospects on many lists. Lucky for the Illini, coach Brad Underwood doesn’t recruit based on college basketball pundits’ rankings.
By Annie Costabile
 