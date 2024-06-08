Calumet Fisheries reopens after extensive damage from fire in November

Calumet Fisheries, the James Beard award-winning seafood takeout spot on the Southeast Side, reopened its doors for the first time in months Saturday morning after a fire caused extensive damage in November.

A handful of customers had lined up almost an hour before the 9 a.m. reopening time, and a steady stream flowed in and out of the restaurant after the doors opened.

“It’s been a struggle, but you guys have been phenomenal,” co-owner Mark Kotlick told customers minutes before the restaurant opened.

The restaurant, 3259 E. 95th St., has been ready for a few weeks but was waiting on the health department’s approval, which it received Thursday.

In November, an “intense” fire broke out at the restaurant, causing significant damage to the one-story wooden building. Officials determined the cause of the fire was accidental and began due to an electrical issue.

After the fire, Calumet Fisheries now has a “completely redone interior,” with a new menu board and open kitchen.

Kotlick told the Sun-Times he expects the restaurant to be running at 100% in about a month.

Calumet Fisheries plans to do a grand opening with discounted food, shirt giveaways and other festivities — likely in July or August.

“I’m missing a deli case that got destroyed in transit and getting some other things in, but we’re used to this,” Kotlick told the Sun-Times. “We’ll survive.”