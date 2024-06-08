The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, June 8, 2024
Calumet Fisheries reopens after extensive damage from fire in November

Customers lined up almost an hour before the restaurant’s 9 a.m. reopening time.

By  Mohammad Samra
   
Customers wait in line shortly after Calumet Fisheries reopened June 8, 2024 on the Southeast Side.

Jody Healy (left) and her son, Thomas Healy, wait in line Saturday at Calumet Fisheries on the Southeast Side shortly after the restaurant reopened. It had been closed for months after an electrical fire last fall.

Mohammad Samra/Sun-Times

Calumet Fisheries, the James Beard award-winning seafood takeout spot on the Southeast Side, reopened its doors for the first time in months Saturday morning after a fire caused extensive damage in November.

A handful of customers had lined up almost an hour before the 9 a.m. reopening time, and a steady stream flowed in and out of the restaurant after the doors opened.

“It’s been a struggle, but you guys have been phenomenal,” co-owner Mark Kotlick told customers minutes before the restaurant opened.

The restaurant, 3259 E. 95th St., has been ready for a few weeks but was waiting on the health department’s approval, which it received Thursday.

In November, an “intense” fire broke out at the restaurant, causing significant damage to the one-story wooden building. Officials determined the cause of the fire was accidental and began due to an electrical issue.

After the fire, Calumet Fisheries now has a “completely redone interior,” with a new menu board and open kitchen.

Kotlick told the Sun-Times he expects the restaurant to be running at 100% in about a month.

Calumet Fisheries plans to do a grand opening with discounted food, shirt giveaways and other festivities — likely in July or August.

“I’m missing a deli case that got destroyed in transit and getting some other things in, but we’re used to this,” Kotlick told the Sun-Times. “We’ll survive.”

