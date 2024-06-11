Grilled peach and mozzarella salad a celebration of stone fruit season

When stone fruit is in season, it’s time to indulge. There’s no denying the joy of slurpy bites of juicy fresh peaches, nectarines and plums -- but also consider applying fire and heat.

When stone fruits are roasted and grilled, their sugars caramelize, they soften and their flavors are amplified, adding winey, syrupy sweetness and a hint of char to desserts, salsas and salads.

Make this salad with grilled peaches or nectarines. Accompany them with ingredients that complement and contrast their tangy sweetness. In this salad, peppery arugula, as well as oozy, creamy burrata and crunchy pistachios balance and enhance the fruit. If you eat meat, you can also add salty shards of oven-crisped prosciutto.

The dressing for this salad is a light vinaigrette, which is freshened with honey and lemon so as not to overpower the ingredients, but complement the fruit and greens.

Grilled Peach and Mozzarella Salad

Yield: Serves 4

INGREDIENTS:

3 to 4 ripe but firm peaches, halved and pitted



Olive oil



4 cups arugula, about 3 ounces



1 tablespoon chopped fresh mint leaves, plus more for garnish



1 tablespoon chopped fresh chervil, plus more for garnish



1/2 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest



1 (8-ounce) burrata or fresh mozzarella, torn in bite-size chunks



2 tablespoons unsalted pistachios, coarsely chopped



Freshly ground black pepper

Dressing:



2 tablespoons champagne or white balsamic vinegar



1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice



1 tablespoon honey



1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil



Pinch of kosher salt

DIRECTIONS:

Whisk the dressing ingredients in a small bowl.

If using a grill, lightly brush the cut sides of the peaches with olive oil to prevent sticking. Place face down on a griddle or on the grill grates over direct medium heat. Grill until marked and slightly softened, about 3 minutes. If using an oven, place cut sides up in a pan and broil until charred, about 2 minutes.

Transfer the peaches to a cutting board. Brush with some of the dressing, then cut in half to create 6 to 8 wedges.

Place the arugula in a wide serving bowl. Add the mint, chervil and lemon zest. Lightly drizzle with some of the dressing and toss to coat (you will add more dressing before serving). Arrange the peaches and the burrata on the salad. Scatter the pistachios and additional mint and chervil over the salad. Drizzle with more dressing and add black pepper to your taste and serve.

Lynda Balslev is an award-winning writer, cookbook author and recipe developer, and authors the blog TasteFood, More recipes can be found at chicago.suntimes.com/taste.