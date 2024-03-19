The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Golf Sports

PGA Tour commissioner has ‘constructive’ meeting with Saudi leader of LIV Golf

In a memo late Monday night to players, Monahan said the player directors on the PGA Tour Enterprises board met with Yasir Al-Rumayyan, governor of the Public Investment Fund that provides the money behind rival LIV Golf.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE PGA Tour commissioner has ‘constructive’ meeting with Saudi leader of LIV Golf
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said he met with Yasir Al-Rumayyan, governor of the Public Investment Fund that provides the money behind rival LIV Golf.

Lynne Sladky/AP

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — The PGA Tour took a first step in sparking negotiations with Saudi Arabia's national wealth fund with a meeting in the Bahamas that Commissioner Jay Monahan described as "constructive" without offering many more details.

In a memo late Monday night to players, Monahan said the player directors on the PGA Tour Enterprises board met with Yasir Al-Rumayyan, governor of the Public Investment Fund that provides the money behind rival LIV Golf.

It was the first time player directors, including Tiger Woods, met with Al-Rumayyan. Woods played nine holes with him at Albany Golf Club, according to a person informed of the meeting who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of the private nature of the day.

The other player directors are Patrick Cantlay, Adam Scott, Jordan Spieth, Webb Simpson and Peter Malnati. Golfweek first reported the meeting was likely to take place Monday in Ponte Vedra Beach. It shifted to the Bahamas, where Woods often keeps his yacht.

"The conversation throughout was constructive and represents an important part of our due diligence process in selecting potential investors for PGA Tour Enterprises," Monahan said in the memo. "This mirrors the approach we employed earlier this year as we evaluated an investment offer from the Strategic Sports Group."

The PGA Tour, European tour and PIF reached an agreement announced June 6 to form a commercial partnership. The deal was to be finalized by the end of 2023. But amid government inquiries, and interest from private equity groups, the deal wasn't done.

The PGA Tour selected SSG, a consortium of U.S. sports owners, in December. A month later, SSG pledged an initial $1.5 billion investment, which could increase to $3 billion. The next step is getting PIF as a minority investor or risk more players defecting to LIV Golf.

As the tour was negotiating with U.S. private equity, LIV Golf lured Masters champion Jon Rahm, along with Tyrrell Hatton, in a move that took more big names away from the PGA Tour and further splintered the golf landscape.

"During the session, Yasir had the chance to introduce himself to our player directors and talk through his vision, priorities and motivations for investing in professional golf," Monahan said.

He told players he would keep them updated as much as possible, "but please understand that we need to maintain our position of not conducting negotiations in public."

Malnati had said over the weekend there was "massive resistance" to Saudi involvement because of the surprise June 6 announcement — Monahan, board members Ed Herlihy and Jimmy Dunne were the only ones involved.

"As I've learned more, I think I understand better and I'm very open-minded to learning what involvement they want, what they want out of this and how they think they can help," Malnati said. "On the surface, I think there are players who have resistance to that relationship, for sure. So that's why I do think it's important that maybe our next step is to meet at some point."

Cantlay said without PIF investing in PGA Tour Enterprises, he could see golf going down a path of two rival leagues whose top players meet only four times a year at the majors.

Rory McIlroy is no longer on the board, giving up his seat in November and since being replaced by Spieth. He is among those who have met with Al-Rumayyan. McIlroy had said on a British soccer podcast at the start of the year that he returned from his visit and encouraged the tour to meet with the Saudi leader behind LIV Golf.

"I don't think this is an overnight solution," McIlroy said. "But if we can get the investment in, then at least we can start working towards a compromise where we're not going to make everyone happy, but at least make everyone understand why we're doing what we're doing."

Next Up In Sports
Chicago fishing: LaSalle opener, yoyoing weather and coho
Clemson sues ACC, joining Florida State in attempt to leave conference
Arlington Heights proposes tax deal for Bears stadium
Thornton’s Morez Johnson is the 2024 City/Suburban Hoops Report Player of the Year
2024 City/Suburban Hoops Report All-State team
North Central enjoying moment at top of women’s wrestling as sport grows
The Latest
Former Arlington Park racetrack site in Arlington Heights
Bears
Arlington Heights proposes tax deal for Bears stadium
The property tax deal comes as the Bears’ focus has shifted from the former Arlington Park racetrack to a new, domes stadium on Chicago’s lakefront.
By Daily Herald
 
Thornton's Morez Johnson (21) shoots a three from the top of the key against Benet.
High School Basketball
Thornton’s Morez Johnson is the 2024 City/Suburban Hoops Report Player of the Year
“Man, he’s a coach’s dream,” Thornton coach Tai Streets said. “He’s a winner and the absolute leader you want to have on your team.”
By Joe Henricksen
 
Peoria Richwoods' Lathan Sommerville (24) shoots the ball against DePaul Prep's Rashaun Porter (24).
High School Basketball
2024 City/Suburban Hoops Report All-State team
The 29th edition of the City/Suburban Hoops Report All-State Team.
By Joe Henricksen
 
66th GRAMMY Awards - Show
Music
SZA, Tyler, the Creator, Blink 182, Stray Kids among 2024 Lollapalooza headliners
Brigitte Calls Me Baby, Deftones, Victoria Monét are among the more than 170 artists scheduled for the four-day fest. Tickets go on sale at noon Thursday.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
Lorenzo Davis, photographed in 2015, was fired as a supervising investigator of the Independent Police Review Authority. His attorney says he is a “real life hero for the citizens of the city of Chicago.”
Police Reform
Appeals court upholds $1.1 million for investigator who refused to change findings on CPD shootings
Lorenzo Davis was fired in 2015 from his job as a supervisor of Chicago’s Independent Police Review Authority, since replaced by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.
By Chip Mitchell | WBEZ
 