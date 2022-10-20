The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, October 20, 2022
Halas Intrigue Sports Bears

Halas Intrigue, Episode 247: Stand pat vs. the Pats?

Justin Fields and the Bears will face the Patriots and Bill Belichick on Monday night. Good luck with that.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Coach Bill Belichick and the Patriots will host the Bears on Monday night.

Nick Cammett/Getty Images

What changes will the Bears make? Do they have a prayer Monday night against the Patriots and GOAT head coach Bill Belichick? And has Justin Fields hit a new low? Patrick Finley, Jason Lieser and Mark Potash break it down.

