Halas Intrigue, Episode 247: Stand pat vs. the Pats?

What changes will the Bears make? Do they have a prayer Monday night against the Patriots and GOAT head coach Bill Belichick? And has Justin Fields hit a new low? Patrick Finley, Jason Lieser and Mark Potash break it down.

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Luminary, Spotify, and Stitcher.

