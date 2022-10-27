Halas Intrigue, Episode 249: Cowboys week!

Why did the Bears trade Robert Quinn? Will the team run Justin Fields against the Cowboys as much as it did against the Patriots? And who wins Sunday’s game in Dallas? Patrick Finley, Jason Lieser and Mark Potash break it down.
New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Luminary, Spotify, and Stitcher.
The Latest
In a what-have-you-done-for-me-lately league, the Bears’ offensive coordinator is only as good as his next game.
The Jane Addams Hull-House Museum on the UIC campus is sharing its reported supernatural history in a series of events this month.
It is interesting how now Richard Mell seems to be worried about Chicago’s problems when he used to be focused on either ignoring or creating them.
Joss Favela se presenta con Jessi Uribe con la gira “Tequila y guaro” el 3 de noviembre en el Copernicus Center.
Los investigadores encontraron varios casquillos de bala en el callejón.