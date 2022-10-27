The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, October 27, 2022
Halas Intrigue Sports Bears

Halas Intrigue, Episode 249: Cowboys week!

The Bears found success against the Patriots, but plenty of questions remain.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Bears head coach Matt Eberflus talks with reporters.

Why did the Bears trade Robert Quinn? Will the team run Justin Fields against the Cowboys as much as it did against the Patriots? And who wins Sunday’s game in Dallas? Patrick Finley, Jason Lieser and Mark Potash break it down.

