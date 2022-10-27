Halas Intrigue, Episode 249: Cowboys week!

Why did the Bears trade Robert Quinn? Will the team run Justin Fields against the Cowboys as much as it did against the Patriots? And who wins Sunday’s game in Dallas? Patrick Finley, Jason Lieser and Mark Potash break it down.

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Luminary, Spotify, and Stitcher.

