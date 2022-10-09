The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, October 9, 2022
Halas Intrigue Sports Bears

Halas Intrigue, Episode 244: What the heck just happened?

Well, that was different.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Halas Intrigue, Episode 244: What the heck just happened?
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins talks with Bears quarterback Justin Fields after Sunday’s game.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins talks with Bears quarterback Justin Fields after Sunday’s game.

Bruce Kluckhohn/AP

Patrick Finley, Jason Lieser and Mark Potash break down the Bears’ wacky 29-22 loss to the Vikings and wonder whether this is the kind of development Justin Fields was waiting for.

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Luminary, Spotify, and Stitcher.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
3 takeaways from Bears’ 29-22 loss to Vikings
Matt Eberflus’ gamble doesn’t pay off in Bears’ loss to Vikings
Bears’ defense reverts to 1st-half form at the wrong time
The Bears’ loss in a nutshell: Ugliness followed by goodness followed by senselessness
Bears’ Darnell Mooney on circus catch: ‘We needed a spark’
One week after muffed punt, Bears’ Velus Jones scores 1st TD
The Latest
merlin_108768787.jpg
News
Uihlein kicks in $13.9 million more to defeat Pritzker; $1 million to oppose union rights amendment
GOP mega donor Uihlein’s campaign cash is being used to oppose Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker — not promote Republican nominee Darren Bailey.
By Lynn Sweet
 
DeMar DeRozan
Bulls
Preseason message sent? In the East, it all matters, DeMar DeRozan says
The Bulls found themselves in a very familiar position in the first half on Sunday, but then flipped the switch and came back to beat the Raptors in Toronto. No big deal in preseason game No. 3? Don’t tell DeRozan that.
By Joe Cowley
 
Chicago police officers at a promotion and graduation ceremony last Oct. 20.
Editorials
Chicago is getting a mediation program for police misconduct complaints
To fulfill a requirement set in its federal policing reform consent decree, Chicago has launched a six-month pilot mediation program for less serious misconduct complaints.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson celebrates after a play against the Bears on Sunday.
Bears
3 takeaways from Bears’ 29-22 loss to Vikings
A look at how they did against Justin Jefferson without Jaylon Johnson, a huge contribution from a rookie and struggling against Kirk Cousin.
By Jason Lieser
 
Bears head coach Matt Eberflus watches during the first quarter Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Bears
Matt Eberflus’ gamble doesn’t pay off in Bears’ loss to Vikings
Eberflus’ gambit to capitalize on a rare moment of Bears momentum didn’t work, and the Vikings won 29-22. But it showed, for the first time this season, that the first-time head coach will try to play with cunning.
By Patrick Finley
 