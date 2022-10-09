Halas Intrigue, Episode 244: What the heck just happened?

Patrick Finley, Jason Lieser and Mark Potash break down the Bears’ wacky 29-22 loss to the Vikings and wonder whether this is the kind of development Justin Fields was waiting for.
New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Luminary, Spotify, and Stitcher.
The Latest
GOP mega donor Uihlein’s campaign cash is being used to oppose Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker — not promote Republican nominee Darren Bailey.
The Bulls found themselves in a very familiar position in the first half on Sunday, but then flipped the switch and came back to beat the Raptors in Toronto. No big deal in preseason game No. 3? Don’t tell DeRozan that.
To fulfill a requirement set in its federal policing reform consent decree, Chicago has launched a six-month pilot mediation program for less serious misconduct complaints.
A look at how they did against Justin Jefferson without Jaylon Johnson, a huge contribution from a rookie and struggling against Kirk Cousin.
Eberflus’ gambit to capitalize on a rare moment of Bears momentum didn’t work, and the Vikings won 29-22. But it showed, for the first time this season, that the first-time head coach will try to play with cunning.