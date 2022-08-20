The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, August 20, 2022
Halas Intrigue, Episode 231: Roquan’s back

What’s next now that the Bears linebacker has ended his hold-in?

By  Sun-Times staff
   
The contract standoff between the Bears and Roquan Smith has ended.

Paul Sancya/AP

Roquan Smith ended his “hold-in,” returned to practice and talked about his experience. Patrick Finley, Jason Lieser and Mark Potash break down what he said and what it means.

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Luminary, Spotify, and Stitcher.

