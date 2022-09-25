Halas Intrigue, Episode 240: A bit of good, a bit of not so good

The Bears won, but why does it feel like they didn’t? Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser break down the 23-20 win Sunday and why the quarterback struggled.
New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Luminary, Spotify, and Stitcher.
Halas Intrigue Bears Report
Expert analysis and reporting before and after every Bears game, from the journalists who cover the Monsters of the Midway best.
