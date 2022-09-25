The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, September 25, 2022
Halas Intrigue Sports Bears

Halas Intrigue, Episode 240: A bit of good, a bit of not so good

This Bears win didn’t create much of a positive vibe.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Bears quarterback Justin Fields and head coach Matt Eberflus celebrate after defeating the Houston Texans 23-20 at Soldier Field.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

The Bears won, but why does it feel like they didn’t? Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser break down the 23-20 win Sunday and why the quarterback struggled.

