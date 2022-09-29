The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, September 29, 2022
Halas Intrigue Sports Bears

Halas Intrigue, Episode 241: Analyzing Justin Fields and picking winners

All eyes remain on the Bears quarterback.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Halas Intrigue, Episode 241: Analyzing Justin Fields and picking winners
Bears QB Justin Fields walks off the field after last week’s game against the Texans.

Bears QB Justin Fields remains under a microscope.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Patrick Finley, Jason Lieser and Mark Potash break down what they need to see from Justin Fields and pick who will win the Bears’ game against the Giants.

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Luminary, Spotify, and Stitcher.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Robert Quinn, Cairo Santos join list of missing Bears at practice
Do Bears lack trust in QB Justin Fields? Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy: ‘No, no, not at all’
With new UK rights deal, NFL teams work to increase revenue and fan base
Bears predictions: Week 4 at Giants
Bears RB Khalil Herbert ready for bigger role
Bears’ defense learning how to finish fast
The Latest
Mayor Lori Lightfoot presides over a Chicago City Council meeting at City Hall in the Loop, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022.
Letters to the Editor
Mayor needs to learn how to take criticism
If Lori Lightfoot doesn’t like anyone questioning her, she’s either not doing enough or is in the wrong business.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Mary Gonzales, at St Paul’s Catholic Church, 2127 W. 22nd Place, is leading an effort to shut down a scrap-metal shredding operation in Pilsen owned by Sims Metal Management.
News
In Pilsen, community effort builds to close Chicago’s last big scrap-metal shredder
Mary Gonzales, 81, is leading the push to close the pollution-emitting operation owned by Sims Metal Management.
By Brett Chase
 
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth arrives for a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in 2019.
Nation/World
Queen Elizabeth II died of old age, death certificate confirms
Her tomb is marked by a slab of hand-carved Belgian black marble inside the King George VI Memorial Chapel. Her name is inscribed on the ledger stone in brass letter inlays, alongside the names of her husband, mother and father.
By USA TODAY
 
Two men were shot, one fatally, November 19, 2021 in West Englewood.
News
Man killed in Hyde Park shooting
He was sitting in the driver’s seat of a parked car in the 5500 block of South Shore Drive when a male approached him and fired shots.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
White Sox starter Lucas Giolito pitched five innings of two-run ball Thursday against the Twins.
White Sox
White Sox finding out just how cruel baseball can be
“I could never have predicted I would have struggled this bad,” Lucas Giolito said of his disappointing 2022 season
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 