Sunday, October 1, 2023
Halas Intrigue Sports Bears

Halas Intrigue podcast: They blew it!

The Bears managed to stay winless despite their best efforts.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
The Bears’ Yannick Ngakoue pursues the Broncos’ Russell Wilson.

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Patrick Finley, Mark Potash and Jason Lieser break down the Bears’ come-from-ahead loss to the hapless Broncos, Chase Claypool’s absence and Justin Fields’ alleged progress. 

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsLuminarySpotify and Pandora.

Connor Bedard played in his second NHL preseason game Sunday.
Blackhawks
Connor Bedard experiences road-game routine in Blackhawks’ preseason loss in Detroit
Bedard made his second preseason appearance Sunday in an ugly 6-1 defeat. Meanwhile, prospect forward Samuel Savoie underwent surgery on his right femur.
By Ben Pope
 
Apple says a software bug and issues tied to popular apps like Instagram and Uber are causing the new iPhone 15 models to become too hot to handle.
Business
Apple says it will fix software problems blamed for making iPhone 15 models too hot to handle
The company said it is working on an update to the iPhone 15 lineup to prevent devices from becoming hot and is working with apps that are causing system overloads.
By Michael Liedtke | AP Technology Writer
 
Five people were killed and five others hospitalized after a tanker truck carrying a chemical jackknifed and struck a parked trailer in downstate Teutopolis, about 200 miles south of Chicago.
Downstate Illinois
Attempt to pass a tanker may have led to deadly chemical crash in downstate Teutopolis
Five people were killed and five others hospitalized when a tanker truck hit a trailer, releasing ammonia fumes. About 500 residents of Teutopolis were evacuated.
By Associated Press
 
BEARS_100223_43.jpg
Bears
Bears skid at 14 games after ‘heartbreaker’
Sunday, minutes after the most improbable of the 14 losses — the Bears led by 21 late in the third quarter — players tried to put a brave face on.
By Patrick Finley
 
Kyle Hendricks #28 of the Chicago Cubs pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers in the second inning at American Family Field on September 29, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Cubs
Cubs expected to bring back Kyle Hendricks in 2024
Hendricks has a team option for next year.
By Maddie Lee
 