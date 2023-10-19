The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, October 19, 2023
Halas Intrigue Sports Bears

Halas Intrigue podcast: Can Bears QB Tyson Bagent beat the Raiders?

The undrafted rookie quarterback gets his first NFL start in relief of the injured Justin Fields.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Halas Intrigue podcast: Can Bears QB Tyson Bagent beat the Raiders?
Bears rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent will make his first NFL start Sunday against the Raiders.

Bears rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent will make his first NFL start Sunday against the Raiders.

Kamil Krzaczynski/AP

Jason Lieser and Patrick Finley debate whether new starting quarterback Tyson Bagent can lead the Bears to a win against the Raiders on Sunday.

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsLuminarySpotify and Pandora.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo out vs. Bears with back injury: report
Bears predictions: Week 7 vs. Raiders
Luke Getsy: Bears QB Tyson Bagent’s confidence makes us confident, too
Bears safety Eddie Jackson limited in practice
Center is no longer a snap for Bears vet Cody Whitehair
Bears QB Tyson Bagent ‘always thought’ NFL career would happen
The Latest
A man who appeared at a pro-Palestinian protest in downtown Chicago is being investigated for wearing a police uniform.
City Hall
CPD launches investigation after man is seen wearing police uniform during Palestinian march in Loop
A Chicago Sun-Times photographer took photos of the flag-waving man. Police officials wouldn’t confirm his identity, but he wore a uniform with a badge number for a 23-year department veteran.
By Frank Main
 
a6c47166_1dec_40b9_9d92_c6ca91655092.jpg
Afternoon Edition
Afternoon Edition: The pop-up movement reshaping Chicago’s restaurant scene
Plus: Ald. Ramirez ‘attacked’ by protesters, La Salle Street revamp’s future, and more.
By Matt Moore
 
A photo of Jimmy Garoppolo walking off the field during a Raiders game.
Bears
Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo out vs. Bears with back injury: report
The Raiders will start veteran Brian Hoyer or rookie Aidan O’Connell.
By Jason Lieser
 
Pat Boyle (from left), Caley Chelios and John Scott broadcast from the NBC Sports Chicago studio during the Blackhawks-Canadiens game Saturday.
Sports Media
Blackhawks studio host Pat Boyle invigorated by Connor Bedard’s arrival, team’s ascent
As the Blackhawks fell deeper in the standings the last three seasons, Boyle felt the effects. That began to change when the Hawks won the NHL Draft Lottery, serving up phenom Bedard just for them.
By Jeff Agrest
 
Annette Bening stars as long-distance swimmer Diana Nyad in “Nyad.”
Movies and TV
‘Nyad’: Annette Bening keeps her head above water as the formidable but flawed swimmer
Star’s chemistry with Jodie Foster, as Nyad’s coach and BFF, is movie magic in rousing biopic.
By Richard Roeper
 