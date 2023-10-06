The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, October 6, 2023
Halas Intrigue podcast: Win 1, and No. 51

The Bears won a game and lost a legend on Thursday.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Bears tight end Cole Kmet scores a touchdown during the second quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedExField.

Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images

Patrick Finley, Jason Lieser and Mark Potash break down the Bears’ first win of the season and eulogize Dick Butkus after his death Thursday.

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsLuminarySpotify and Pandora.

The Latest
Crime scene tape. File photo
Crime
Man in custody after 2 fatally shot in their New City home
About 2 a.m., officers responded to the home in the 1800 block of West 54th Street and found a man and woman, 28 and 25, with gunshot wounds, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
Man found fatally shot in Garfield Park
Responding officers found the man, 28, sitting inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso about 1:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of West 5th Street, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I’m done visiting relative’s house full of roaches
The person also seems infested, having left bugs behind after a few days of housesitting somewhere else.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Runners approach a bridge on West Cermak Road during the Bank of America Chicago Marathon Oct. 9, 2022. Former Harvard cross country runner Jamie Lynn Waters writes that “we should err on the side of inclusion” of transgender athletes in sports.
Other Views
When it comes to transgender women in sports, inclusion is our best bet
In this conversation about trans women in sports, people often speak for me. They say including trans women is unfair to me, a cisgender woman. But they are wrong, writes a former cross country runner.
By Jamie Lynn Waters
 
Carlton Weekly, the slain rapper known as FBG Duck.
Chicago gangs
FBG Duck killing trial expected to shine a bright spotlight on Chicago’s gang, rap ties
Six “members and associates” of the O Block gang faction face trial Tuesday in a case likely to show gang-rap links that are painstakingly documented in fringe blogs, YouTube pages and online forums.
By Tom Schuba
 