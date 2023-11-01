The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, November 1, 2023
Halas Intrigue podcast: Another weird day

What should have been a good day for the Bears — introducing Montez Sweat — turned out to be something else.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Bears GM Ryan Poles.

It was yet another bizarre day for the Bears and GM Ryan Poles.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser break down David Walker’s firing, Montez Sweat’s arrival and Jaylon Johnson’s return to the Bears. 

New episodes of "Halas Intrigue" will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast's hub page.

