Halas Intrigue podcast: Another weird day

Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser break down David Walker’s firing, Montez Sweat’s arrival and Jaylon Johnson’s return to the Bears.
New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Luminary, Spotify and Pandora.
The Bears have parted ways with two assistant coaches in six weeks. Where’s the great team culture in that?
The Latest
Hall of Famer finished with 902 wins, led the Hoosiers to three NCAA titles
Victims of deadly DuSable Lake Shore Drive crash remembered as ‘bright young man’ and ‘ray of sunshine’
Jalean Ewing-Gibbs and Jaida Rosado Colon, both 24, were killed Monday night. Their two 21-year-old friends were injured.
The Bears’ general manager is optimistic he’ll be able to sign Sweat to a long-term contract. “I’m hoping it won’t take too long,” he said. But Sweat also has to pan out and be the force Poles is expecting on the Bears’ defense.
The Chicago City Council put off a vote on accepting donated land at 115th and Halsted that would be the site of a migrant tent camp. Also delayed was a vote on whether to put a binding referendum on the March ballot to raise the real estate transfer tax to fund programs to reduce homelessness.
The Bears’ season has been rife with embarrassing losses and off-field snafus. But everything’s fine?