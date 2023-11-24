The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, November 24, 2023
Halas Intrigue Sports Bears

Halas Intrigue podcast: Can the Bears bounce back vs. the Vikings?

The Bears return to prime time to face division-rival Minnesota.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Vikings linebacker D.J. Wonnum sacks Bears quarterback Justin Fields during October’s gmae at Soldier Field.

Nam Y. Huh/AP

Patrick Finley and Mark Potash break down what they expect from Monday night’s Bears-Vikings game.

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsLuminarySpotify and Pandora.

