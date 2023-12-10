The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, December 10, 2023
Halas Intrigue podcast: A Bears win streak!

The win over the Lions was the Bears’ first victory after a bye in 10 years.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Bears defensive end Montez Sweat reacts after a play during the second half of Sunday’s game against the Lions.

Erin Hooley/AP

Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser break down Justin Fields’ performance and a dominant defense in the Bears’ 28-13 win against the Lions.

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsLuminarySpotify and Pandora.

Bears safety Jaquan Brisker celebrates a defensive stop Sunday.
Bears
Jaquan Brisker sets Bears DB record with 17 tackles vs. Lions
“That’s unheard of …” coach Matt Eberflus said. “That’s amazing. What Brisker brings is the reason we drafted him.”
By Patrick Finley
 
Bears receiver DJ Moore had two touchdowns Sunday.
Bears
Bears’ DJ Moore had ‘tunnel vision’ on trick-play TD
Moore faked the handoff to Fields, kept the ball and ran up the left sideline for the Bears’ first touchdown. It was his first-ever rushing touchdown.
By Patrick Finley
 
Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus
Bears
3 takeaways from Bears’ 28-13 win over Lions at Soldier Field
A look at the Bears’ defensive improvement, Justin Fields’ situation and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy’s calls.
By Jason Lieser
 
Minnesota Vikings place kicker Greg Joseph kicks the game-winning field goal against the Las Vegas Raiders.
NFL
Vikings beat Raiders 3-0 in lowest-scoring game in 16 years
It was the first 3-0 game since Pittsburgh beat Miami on Nov. 26, 2007, the third in the past 40 years and the seventh in the Super Bowl era.
By Associated Press
 
GettyImages_951981044.jpg
Bears
2024 NFL draft tracker: Bears control No. 1 and No. 7 picks
A week-by-week update of where the Bears will pick in the upcoming draft.
By John Silver
 