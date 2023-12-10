Halas Intrigue podcast: A Bears win streak!

Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser break down Justin Fields’ performance and a dominant defense in the Bears’ 28-13 win against the Lions.
New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Luminary, Spotify and Pandora.
The Latest
“That’s unheard of …” coach Matt Eberflus said. “That’s amazing. What Brisker brings is the reason we drafted him.”
Moore faked the handoff to Fields, kept the ball and ran up the left sideline for the Bears’ first touchdown. It was his first-ever rushing touchdown.
A look at the Bears’ defensive improvement, Justin Fields’ situation and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy’s calls.
It was the first 3-0 game since Pittsburgh beat Miami on Nov. 26, 2007, the third in the past 40 years and the seventh in the Super Bowl era.
A week-by-week update of where the Bears will pick in the upcoming draft.