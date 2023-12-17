The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, December 17, 2023
Halas Intrigue Sports Bears

Halas Intrigue podcast: Another blown game

The Bears found out why Cleveland Browns Stadium is called the Factory of Sadness.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney sits on the field after a failed Hail Mary at the end of Sunday’s game against the Browns.

David Richard/AP

Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser break down the Bears’ 20-17 loss to the Browns in Cleveland.

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsLuminarySpotify and Pandora.

