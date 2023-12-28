Halas Intrigue podcast: So what’s next?

Patrick Finley and Mark Potash break down the upcoming Bears-Falcons game and then turn their attention to what happens at the end of the year. They close out the show by remembering their friend Jeff Dickerson.

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Luminary, Spotify and Pandora.