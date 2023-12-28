The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, December 28, 2023
Halas Intrigue podcast: So what’s next?

Looking ahead to Sunday’s Bears-Falcons game and what might happen afterward.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Bears quarterback Justin Fields prepares to leave the field after his team’s win over the Cardinals.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Patrick Finley and Mark Potash break down the upcoming Bears-Falcons game and then turn their attention to what happens at the end of the year. They close out the show by remembering their friend Jeff Dickerson.

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsLuminarySpotify and Pandora.

The Latest
Illinois’ Terrence Shannon Jr. has been suspended after being charged with rape in Kansas.
College Sports
Illinois basketball star Terrence Shannon Jr. charged with rape in Kansas
Shannon was suspended from all activities, effective immediately, the school announced Thursday, one day after a warrant was issued for his arrest.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Chicago Sun-Times Executive Editor Jennifer Kho in the Chicago Public Media newsroom shared with WBEZ and Vocalo at Navy Pier
Chicago
Here’s what the Sun-Times accomplished in 2023 — and what’s next for 2024
Sun-Times Executive Editor Jennifer Kho reflects on a year of change, with no plans to slow down
By Jennifer Kho
 
Leigh Omilinsky, Daisies partner and pastry chef, stands over a tray of Chicago Style Croissants, featuring a char-dog wrapped in a flaky pastry, topped with poppy seeds, a pickle, tomato and pepper.
Food and Restaurants
Daisies, The Wieners Circle to collab on ‘Chicago Style Croissants’
Hold the ketchup. The Logan Square restaurant’s latest croissant collaboration kicks off Jan. 2 and is inspired by the dogs served by Chicago’s favorite foul-mouthed institution.
By Katie Anthony
 
Invasive plants like buckthorn could inch toward Illinois.
Environment
Climate change letting more invasive plants make their way to Illinois, Great Lakes region
The Great Lakes region is one of three hot spots for the spread of nuisance plants, new research finds.
By Juanpablo Ramirez-Franco | WBEZ
 
Bears quarterback Justin Fields carries the ball against the Lions.
Bears
The Bears are too cute in short yardage; why not just ‘Tush Push’ more?
The Bears have called 55 offensive plays on third-and-2 or fourth-and-2 or shorter. They’ve run 36 times and thrown 19 times. They’ve gotten a first down 53.8% of the time, which ranks 14th in the NFL.
By Patrick Finley
 