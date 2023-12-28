Halas Intrigue podcast: So what’s next?

Patrick Finley and Mark Potash break down the upcoming Bears-Falcons game and then turn their attention to what happens at the end of the year. They close out the show by remembering their friend Jeff Dickerson.
New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Luminary, Spotify and Pandora.
The Latest
Shannon was suspended from all activities, effective immediately, the school announced Thursday, one day after a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Sun-Times Executive Editor Jennifer Kho reflects on a year of change, with no plans to slow down
Hold the ketchup. The Logan Square restaurant’s latest croissant collaboration kicks off Jan. 2 and is inspired by the dogs served by Chicago’s favorite foul-mouthed institution.
The Great Lakes region is one of three hot spots for the spread of nuisance plants, new research finds.
The Bears have called 55 offensive plays on third-and-2 or fourth-and-2 or shorter. They’ve run 36 times and thrown 19 times. They’ve gotten a first down 53.8% of the time, which ranks 14th in the NFL.