Halas Intrigue, Episode 290: It’s (preseason) game time!

Patrick Finley and Mark Potash talk about who they’ll watch in Saturday’s exhibition opener against the Titans (noon, Fox-32) — and debate the performance of wide receiver Chase Claypool thus far.
New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Luminary, Spotify and Stitcher.
The Latest
The recall impacts Threshold-branded glass jar candles sold in multiple sizes and various scents such as frosted vanilla cupcake, pumpkin spice and rose petal & lotus.
Liam Hendriks transferred to 60-day IL to make room on 40-man roster
The recent analysis misses changes in policies, contracts and strategies that were made through collaborative — if sometimes contentious — discussions well before a public vote.
Previous Bears coaches have vacillated between playing starters in the preseason and sitting them. Mitch Trubisky didn’t throw a single preseason pass in 2019; the next year, Matt Nagy said he regretted that decision.
It’s been six months since Matthew Brewer celebrated the opening of Grasshopper Club’s first shop in Logan Square. Opening its second shop at 58 E. Roosevelt Road was no easier, he said.