Halas Intrigue, Episode 296: Bears blown out by Packers

Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser break down the Bears’ disastrous 38-20 loss to the rival Packers.
“We can be dominant. We just have to continue to get better.’ safety Eddie Jackson said after the Packers scored more points on offense (31) against the Bears with Jordan Love at quarterback than they did in either game with Aaron Rodgers last season.
Breaking down Darnell Mooney’s and Chase Claypool’s performances, plus a historic day at quarterback.
In his second career start, Love went 15-for-27 for 245 yards, three touchdowns and a 123.2 passer rating.