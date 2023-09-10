The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, September 10, 2023
Halas Intrigue Sports Bears

Halas Intrigue, Episode 296: Bears blown out by Packers

Gee, that was ugly.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Bears fans react near the end of their team’s 38-20 loss to the Packers.

The expressions on the faces of Bears fans at Soldier Field shows how poorly Week 1 went.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser break down the Bears’ disastrous 38-20 loss to the rival Packers.

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsLuminarySpotify and Stitcher.

Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs away from Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards (53) on his way to a 35-yard touchdown reception that gave the Packers a 24-6 lead in the third quarter.
Bears
Bears defense makes no excuses after laying an egg vs. Packers
“We can be dominant. We just have to continue to get better.’ safety Eddie Jackson said after the Packers scored more points on offense (31) against the Bears with Jordan Love at quarterback than they did in either game with Aaron Rodgers last season.
By Mark Potash
 
BEARS_091123_05.jpg
Bears
Three takeaways from Bears’ loss to Packers
Breaking down Darnell Mooney’s and Chase Claypool’s performances, plus a historic day at quarterback.
By Patrick Finley
 
Packers quarterback Jordan Love celebrates against the Bears.
Bears
Packers QB Jordan Love looked a lot like Aaron Rodgers vs. the Bears
In his second career start, Love went 15-for-27 for 245 yards, three touchdowns and a 123.2 passer rating.
By Patrick Finley
 