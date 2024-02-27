Halas Intrigue podcast: An interview with Bears GM Ryan Poles

Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser talk two-on-one with Bears general manager Ryan Poles about Caleb Williams and the No. 1 pick.
New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Luminary, Spotify and Pandora.
Robbie Gould introduced as Rolling Meadows’ new football coach. ‘I fell in love with high school football.’
The Latest
Black women have far higher maternal mortality rates than white women. Bringing more persons of color into the perinatal workforce, and requiring health care providers to complete training on implicit racial bias could help narrow the racial gap.
“I’m sorry you will have to see and hear the things you are going to have to see and hear in this trial,” a prosecutor warned jurors in his opening statement as the trial began for Emonte Morgan, 23.
The Chicago Bird Alliance is offering an internship from May to July to help with education efforts and public awareness of piping plovers on Montrose Beach.
Maywood man charged with killing unarmed security guard in Austin Family Dollar store, firing shots at police in Dolton
Rodgerick O’Neal, 36, was charged with first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder, three counts of aggravated battery against a police officer and six counts of resisting arrest.
All the results from the IHSA sectional semifinals.