Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Halas Intrigue podcast: An interview with Bears GM Ryan Poles

Who will be the Bears quarterback next season? Poles isn’t saying.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Bears general manager Ryan Poles plays catch on the sidelines before a game at Soldier Field last season.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles will be a popular man this week at the NFL Combine.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser talk two-on-one with Bears general manager Ryan Poles about Caleb Williams and the No. 1 pick.

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple PodcastsLuminary, Spotify and Pandora.

Maternal Morbidity
Letters to the Editor
Black maternal mortality rates can be lowered with better access to health care
Black women have far higher maternal mortality rates than white women. Bringing more persons of color into the perinatal workforce, and requiring health care providers to complete training on implicit racial bias could help narrow the racial gap.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Ella French with her two Bichon Frise dogs — Sonny (left) and Boz — while she lived at home with her mother Elizabeth French before joining the Chicago Police Department. She referred to the dogs as “her brothers.”
Crime
Tears and shock as jurors view last moments of Chicago Police Officer Ella French’s life
“I’m sorry you will have to see and hear the things you are going to have to see and hear in this trial,” a prosecutor warned jurors in his opening statement as the trial began for Emonte Morgan, 23.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
STBEST-Rezin-09.JPG
News
Love the piping plovers? This internship might be for you
The Chicago Bird Alliance is offering an internship from May to July to help with education efforts and public awareness of piping plovers on Montrose Beach.
By Phyllis Cha
 
Crime
Maywood man charged with killing unarmed security guard in Austin Family Dollar store, firing shots at police in Dolton
Rodgerick O’Neal, 36, was charged with first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder, three counts of aggravated battery against a police officer and six counts of resisting arrest.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
Simeon’s Lorenzo Shields (2) goes to the basket against Curie during the Chicago Public League Championship Semifinal game at Credit Union 1 Arena.
High School Basketball
Tuesday’s high school basketball scores
All the results from the IHSA sectional semifinals.
By Michael O’Brien
 