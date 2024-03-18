The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 18, 2024
Halas Intrigue Sports Bears

Halas Intrigue podcast: Justin Fields is gone

So what’s next for the folks at Halas Hall?

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Halas Intrigue podcast: Justin Fields is gone
Justin Fields

The Bears traded quarterback Justin Fields to the Steelers on Saturday.

Gene J. Puskar/AP

Patrick Finley and Mark Potash break down the Bears' trade of Justin Fields to the Steelers, what it means for the team and for its fans.

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple PodcastsLuminary, Spotify and Pandora.

The Justin Fields trade

Justin Fields
Bears
‘The League’ confirms Ryan Poles’ call on Justin Fields
By Mark Potash
 
BEARS-102323-70.jpg
Bears
Justin Fields trade: Bears saw potential in QB, but were unconvinced as attention shifts to Caleb Williams
By Jason Lieser
 
Bears QB Justin Fields.
Bears
Justin Fields thanks city after trade
By Patrick Finley
 
USC quarterback Caleb Williams throwing a pass in a game.
Bears
Caleb Williams in line to be Bears’ next QB of the future with Justin Fields gone
By Patrick Finley
 

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Polling Place: On NCAA brackets, the Cubs, the White Sox and Caleb Williams
Bears say bye to likability (Justin Fields) and hello to the idea of a Super Bowl title (Caleb Williams)
Talk about a Bear market not ending well
Bears trade QB Justin Fields to Steelers for conditional 2025 6th-round pick: source
Bears free-agent tracker: Who’s coming and going at Halas Hall
Bears agree to 1-year deal with DE Jake Martin
The Latest
facebook012617.jpg
Columnists
Facebook threatens to take away news posts in Illinois. Hasn’t it messed with our democracy enough?
In Meta’s latest flex, it’s threatening to cut news from Facebook because a bill in the Illinois Senate wants megaplatforms to give news outlets their fair cut of ad revenue. Our head of audience engagement has some words to share.
By Angela Massino
 
Money
Crafts retailer Joann files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
The Hudson, Ohio-based company said that it expected to emerge from bankruptcy as early as the end of next month.
By Wyatte Grantham-Philips | AP
 
SEC LSU South Carolina Basketball
College Sports
Top NCAA Tournament seeds lead women’s AP Top 25 poll
Undefeated South Carolina remained the unanimous No. 1.
By Associated Press
 
IMG_6867.png
Crime
Video purportedly shows Loop mosque intruder who blurted offensive statements during prayers, smashed doors
A man broke through a glass door to the Downtown Islamic Center before the nightly prayers for Ramadan Sunday night.
By Mary Norkol and Sophie Sherry
 
Stacey King and Adam Amin
Sports Media
Bulls TV analyst Stacey King fooled on air by X post claiming Derrick Rose retired
King fell for a fake Adrian Wojnarowski account on the site formerly known as Twitter during the Wizards-Bulls game Saturday night. The mistake was King’s alone, and he apologized to the crew afterward. NBCSCH also addressed the matter.
By Jeff Agrest
 