Halas Intrigue podcast: It’s Packers week, and then some

Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser break down the Bears in anticipation of the Packers game — and debate what happens next.
The Latest
Krystal P. lined up early outside the South Loop Target store to buy one of the limited-edition tumblers before they sold out.
Students preparing for their first classes after winter break were forced to duck into classrooms, barricade themselves in offices or run for an exit before the suspected shooter was found dead. At least one victim is a school administrator, a law enforcement official said.
The state was on par with nationwide trends, where wage growth for “job-stayers” increased 5.4%, and the state’s median salary was just shy of the national median salary of $58,700.
Though Chicago has been spared the chaos that has engulfed markets with crumbling regional sports networks, there’s plenty of uncertainty. The way we see it, the teams could take their broadcasts one of three ways.
People, especially in the Streeterville area during the summer around Grand Avenue and Ohio Street, are constantly on the sidewalks, on bikes and electric scooters.