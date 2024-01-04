The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, January 4, 2024
Halas Intrigue Sports Bears

Halas Intrigue podcast: It’s Packers week, and then some

The Bears could end on a high note by keeping Green Bay out of the postseason.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Bears quarterback Justin Fields and Packers quarterback Jordan Love shake hands after playing earlier this season.

Erin Hooley/AP

Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser break down the Bears in anticipation of the Packers game — and debate what happens next.

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsLuminarySpotify and Pandora.

