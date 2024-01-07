The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, January 7, 2024
Halas Intrigue Sports Bears

Halas Intrigue podcast: Major decisions ahead

Now the true Bears drama begins.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Bears quarterback Justin Fields scrambles under pressure from Packers linebacker Rashan Gary.

Morry Gash/AP

Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser break down the Bears’ loss to the Packers and what happens next to Matt Eberflus and Justin Fields.

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsLuminarySpotify and Pandora.

The Latest
The sanctuary of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church of Logan Square was packed Sunday for a vigil for those killed in Gaza. Speakers demanded more humanitarian aid be sent into the region as the death toll approaches 23,000.
Israel-Hamas War
Faith leaders call for peace at Logan Square vigil for Palestinians killed in Gaza
Organizers called for a halt to the fighting in Gaza and denounced military operations against hospitals and civilians in the area.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Northwestern guard Ty Berry, right, battles for the ball against Michigan State guard Tyson Walker.
College Sports
Northwestern beats Michigan State 88-74 as Boo Buie gets his first career double-double
Buie finished with 19 points and a career-high 10 assists with no turnovers.
By Associated Press
 
Justin Fields (1) completed 11 of 14 passes for 148 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions for a 97.9 passer rating in a 17-9 loss to the Packers on. Sunday. He was sacked five times.
Bears
Luke Getsy’s offense falls flat in dreary Bears finale
A week after scoring 37 points against the Falcons presented Getsy’s best argument to return as offensive coordinator, a feeble performance against the Packers — no touchdowns and three field goals in a 17-9 loss — turned the flame on Getsy’s hot seat back to high broil.
By Mark Potash
 
merlin_118167834.jpg
Weather
Chicagoland can expected more snow Monday night
The National Weather Service expects snow to arrive late Monday and continue through the Tuesday morning commute. One to 3 inches of snow is expected.
By Violet Miller
 
Justin Fields threw for 148 yards against the Packers, the 25th time in 38 starts he didn’t reach 200.
Bears
QB Justin Fields says provisional goodbye to fans as Bears weigh options with No. 1 pick
“I gave it my all. Whether [I’m] here or not, I have no regrets,” Fields said of the uncertainty.
By Jason Lieser
 