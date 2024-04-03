The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 3, 2024
Health News Chicago

‘Small number’ of tuberculosis infections confirmed at city migrant shelters

The Chicago health department would not reveal the number of TB cases or identify shelters.

By  Kaitlin Washburn
   
A dull blue warehouse turned migrant shelter in Pilsen is seen in an industrial neighborhood with grey cloudy skies above.

A small number of tuberculosis cases have been confirmed among migrants at city shelters.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times file

A small number of tuberculosis cases have been detected among migrants at city shelters, the Chicago Department of Public Health confirmed.

The health department would not share exactly how many cases were found or identify shelters. But the department said there haven't been any reports of TB in the city from an exposure to migrants positive for the infection.

TB is curable with antibiotics, and transmitting the infection to others typically requires hours of contact between individuals.

A spokesperson said about 10% to 20% of Central and South American residents have latent TB infections, meaning they're positive for the infection but are asymptomatic and can't pass it to others. But the spokesperson did not say which of these cases, if any, are latent infections.

For patients with an active TB infection, the health department assigns a nurse case manager to each person and conducts contact-tracing.

Symptoms can be a bad cough that lasts three weeks or longer, pain in the chest and coughing up blood, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Patients with TB can also experience fatigue, weight loss, lack of appetite, chills, fever and sweating at night.

An Associated Press analysis found that Venezuela's vaccination rate is among the lowest in the world. Experts largely blame the ongoing political turmoil and the unraveling of the country's health system.

Many Venezuelan children, for example, lack several of the 10 vaccines recommended by 12 months of age to protect against 14 diseases, including polio, measles and tuberculosis, The AP found.

Public health issues have been plaguing migrants for months, especially those staying in city shelters. At least 52 cases of measles have been confirmed in Chicago, and most are from an early March outbreak at the crowded migrant shelter in Pilsen.

About two-thirds of the confirmed cases have been in children 4 years or younger, while about a third were in adults 18 to 49 years old, according to the city.

The Pilsen shelter is the same facility where a 5-year-old boy died in December from sepsis and a bacterial infection that causes strep throat, according to an autopsy. Contributing factors to his death were listed as COVID-19, adenovirus and rhinovirus.

Other children staying at the shelter were also hospitalized at the time amid complaints of unsanitary and overcrowded conditions.

