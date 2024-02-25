The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, February 25, 2024
Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school basketball rankings for Feb. 25, 2024

Glenbrook North and Simeon return. Kenwood tumbles but holds on.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
Joliet West's Justus McNair celebrates after hitting a three late in the fourth quarter against Rich.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

The regionals were calmer than expected, with no major upsets at all. That's great for this week as it sets up great showdowns in all of the sectionals.

Rich and Niles North drop out after losing, which makes space for two new teams.

Glenbrook North returns. The Spartans may have set a record for the number of times they have been in and out of the rankings this season.

That's been due to injuries. First Sam Lappin missed a lot of time and then Josh Fridman was out. When Glenbrook North is at full strength it has been a definite Super 25 team.

There was a moment on Sunday when it looked like the Public League would only have one ranked team, Curie. That would have been a first in my time doing the Super 25.

But after getting to work on things I decided to keep Kenwood but drop it significantly. So the Broncos hold on but tumble down to No. 21.

Then while evaluating the dozen or more possibilities to add at No. 25 it became clear that Simeon was the team for the spot. The Wolverines and Kenwood play on Wednesday.

All-Area coming soon

Thanks so much to all the coaches and athletic directors who submitted nominations. More than 180 players were nominated. The All-Area team is voted on by a select group. That process is happening now and the team will be revealed later this week.

Super 25 rankings for Feb. 25, 2024
With record and last week's ranking

1. Curie (29-2) 1
4A: Tue. vs. Young

2. Homewood-Flossmoor (28-4) 2
4A: Tue. vs. No. 20 Joliet West

3. Thornton (27-4) 3
3A: Tue. vs. Evergreen Park

4. DePaul Prep (30-2) 4
3A: Tue. vs. Notre Dame

5. Bolingbrook (26-4) 5
4A: Tue. vs. No. 11 Benet

6. Brother Rice (30-3) 6
3A: Wed. vs. Marian Catholic

7. Downers Grove North (29-4) 7
4A: Wed. vs. No. 12 Waubonsie Valley

8. Mount Carmel (28-5) 8
3A: Tue. vs. Hyde Park

9. Warren (29-4) 9
4A: Tue. vs. DeKalb

10. Marist (29-4) 11
4A: Wed. vs. No. 16 Bloom

11. Benet (27-6) 13
4A: Tue. vs. No. 5 Bolingbrook

12. Waubonsie Valley (27-2) 14
4A: Wed. vs. No. 7 Downers Grove North

13. De La Salle (22-11) 15
3A: Wed. vs. Lindblom

14. Kankakee (27-4) 16
3A: Wed. vs. Richwoods

15. Loyola (27-6) 17
4A: Tue. vs. No. 19 New Trier

16. Bloom (18-9) 18
4A: Wed. vs. No. 10 Marist

17. Glenbrook South (26-6) 19
4A: Tue. vs. No. 24 Glenbrook North

18. Palatine (25-8) 20
4A: Tue. vs. No. 23 Barrington

19. New Trier (26-7) 23
4A: Tue vs. No. 15 Loyola

20. Joliet West (21-9) 24
4A: Tue. vs. No. 2 Homewood-Flossmoor

21. Kenwood (24-7) 10
4A: Wed. vs. No. 25 Simeon

22. Lake Park (29-3) 21
4A: Tue. vs. Glenbard North

23. Barrington (21-5) 22
4A: Tue. vs. Stevenson

24. Glenbrook North (24-7) NR
4A: Tue. vs. No. 17 Glenbrook South

25. Simeon (16-13) NR
4A: Wed. vs. No. 21 Kenwood

