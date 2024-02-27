Dependable senior guards DJ Strong and KJ Cathey help Bolingbrook top Benet

DJ Strong and KJ Cathey are the latest in a long line of Bolingbrook guards that have helped the Raiders evolve from an above-average suburban basketball team into one of the state’s elite programs.

The Raiders regularly churn out high-major college prospects, but it is the capable, winning, team-first senior guards that have been the key to Rob Brost’s tenure.

Tuesday in Aurora was a perfect example.

Star freshman Davion Thompson impressed and junior JT Pettigrew was a force on both ends. That’s enough for almost any opponent to contend with. Add in the reliable, smart play of Strong and Cathey and the Raiders were just too much for Benet.

Bolingbrook beat the Redwings 67-59 in the Class 4A East Aurora Sectional semifinals.

“We share the ball and get everybody involved,” Cathey said. “That’s what makes Bolingbrook Bolingbrook. Everybody contributed.”

Thompson led the Raiders (27-4) with 16 points. Strong and Pettigrew each scored 15. Cathey added 10 points and sophomore Trey Brost finished with nine.

Bolingbrook focused on defending at the rim and when Benet’s three-point threats struggled in the first half the Raiders took advantage, building a 33-18 lead.

“We switched up our defensed on them and kind of kept them a little off balance,” Rob Brost said. “We did a really good job of that because obviously they are a very well-coached and talented team.”

Benet was 2 for 13 from three-point range and 4 of 23 from the field overall in the first half.

“They came out hot shooting and their defense caused us some problems,” Redwings coach Gene Heidkamp said. “We put ourselves in a big hole against a great team. It’s hard to dig out when their guard play is as strong as it is.”

Thompson, Strong, Cathey and Brost took care of the ball and rarely took a bad shot.

Benet heated up late and cut the Raiders’ lead to eight on a rebound and basket by junior Daniel Pauliukonis with 2:37 left. But that was as close it would get.

Sophomore Gabe Sularski led the Redwings (27-7) with 25 points and senior Patrick Walsh scored 11.

Bolingbrook’s DJ Strong (2) goes to the basket against Benet’s Parker Sulaver (14). Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Bolingbrook’s win against then-top-ranked Homewood-Flossmoor on Jan. 31 put the area on notice. The young Raiders weren’t too inexperienced to beat one of the area’s elite teams.

Bolingbrook is now just two wins from advancing to the state finals in Champaign. The Raiders will face the winner of Wednesday’s Waubonsie Valley vs. Downers Grove North semi in the sectional championship game on Friday.

“We don’t ever talk about how many games we are going to win [in a season],” Brost said. “Not even as a coaching staff. We’ve had a nice season, but we’re not done.”

