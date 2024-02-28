Elijah Lovemore takes control as Bloom beats Marist

There’s a lack of dominant senior guards in the state this season. Many of the most talented teams, even teams that won regionals, still look incomplete and are unable to enforce their will on a game or even for consecutive possessions.

Bloom doesn’t have a senior stepping up to do that. But the Blazing Trojans have Elijah Lovemore. The junior point guard has steadily improved throughout the season and is now capable of taking control of a game.

Lovemore had 18 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals to lead the Blazing Trojans in a 56-45 win against Marist on Wednesday in the Class 4A Rich sectional semifinals in Richton Park.

“For the last couple of games I’ve been thinking like a senior,” Lovemore said. “The game has definitely slowed down for me. I’m going at my own pace. Everything is moving at my pace.”

Bloom has played one of the state’s toughest schedules, facing a ranked team every week.

“That’s the fourteenth ranked team we’ve played this year and the first time we’ve faced a 1-3-1 defense,” Bloom coach Dante Maddox said. “If you are playing right now you have to have a good point guard. There’s going to be adversity and he needs to calm the crew down. We are seeing Elijah do that. Early on it was a struggle and he’s figuring it out in real time now.”

The Blazing Trojans (19-9) jumped out to a 16-4 lead. Marist (29-5) cut the deficit to five on a three-pointer by sophomore Adoni Vassilakis with 5:42 left. Bloom scored the next six points to end the threat.

“[Lovemore] was great,” RedHawks coach Brian Hynes said. “We definitely struggled with him. There’s just been times when we look young. They were bigger and stronger and Lovemore definitely hurt us.”

Senior Santana Flowers (seven rebounds, seven points) and junior Payton Edwards (12 points, seven rebounds) were physical and effective in the post for Bloom.

“Marist is a really good team,” Lovemore said. “They have a lot of young guys and will be something over the next couple of years. But it wasn’t their time.”

Senior Darshan Thomas led the RedHawks with 12 points and nine rebounds. The Fenwick transfer was one of the breakout players of the season.

Sophomore TJ Tate scored 12 points for Marist and junior Marquis Vance added five points and seven rebounds. Stephen Brown, a highly-regarded 6-7 sophomore, finished with five points and four rebounds.

“We went 29-5, won the conference and a regional,” Hynes said. “That stuff is awesome. We feel terrible right now but there is a feeling in there that we did it as a family and we feel good about that.”

Bloom advances to face No. 2 Homewood-Flossmoor in the sectional final on Friday. The rivals faced each other Thanksgiving week, with the Vikings winning 49-39.

“This time we just have to limit our turnovers,” Lovemore said. “Friday is going to be a completely different game.”