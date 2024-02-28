IHSA girls basketball state finals schedule and scores

IHSA STATE FINALS
at Redbird Arena, ISU
Thursday, February 29
CLASS 2A
Semifinals
Regina vs. Peoria Notre Dame, 2
Nashville vs. Robinson, 3:45
Third place, 8:15
CLASS 1A
Semifinals
Illini Bluffs vs. Altamont, 9:30 a.m.
St. Bede vs. Okawville, 11:15 a.m.
Third place, 6:30
Friday, March 1
CLASS 4A
Semifinals
Waubonsie Valley vs. Nazareth, 2
Loyola vs. Fremd, 3:45
Third place, 8:15
CLASS 3A
Semifinals
Glenwood vs. Hinsdale South, 9:30 a.m.
Montini vs. Lincoln, 11:15 a.m.
Third place, 6:30
Saturday, March 2
CLASS 4A
Title, 7:30
CLASS 3A
Title, 5:30
CLASS 2A
Title, 1
CLASS 1A
Title, 11 a.m.
