The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, February 28, 2024
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

IHSA girls basketball state finals schedule and scores

All the results from the semifinal and title games in Bloomington-Normal.

By  Staff Report
   
SHARE IHSA girls basketball state finals schedule and scores
Hinsdale South celebrates after beating St. Laurence.

Hinsdale South celebrates after beating St. Laurence.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

IHSA STATE FINALS
at Redbird Arena, ISU

Thursday, February 29

CLASS 2A
Semifinals
Regina vs. Peoria Notre Dame, 2
Nashville vs. Robinson, 3:45
Third place, 8:15

CLASS 1A
Semifinals
Illini Bluffs vs. Altamont, 9:30 a.m.
St. Bede vs. Okawville, 11:15 a.m.
Third place, 6:30

Friday, March 1

CLASS 4A
Semifinals
Waubonsie Valley vs. Nazareth, 2
Loyola vs. Fremd, 3:45
Third place, 8:15

CLASS 3A
Semifinals
Glenwood vs. Hinsdale South, 9:30 a.m.
Montini vs. Lincoln, 11:15 a.m.
Third place, 6:30

Saturday, March 2

CLASS 4A
Title, 7:30

CLASS 3A
Title, 5:30

CLASS 2A
Title, 1

CLASS 1A
Title, 11 a.m.

Next Up In High School Basketball
Elijah Lovemore takes control as Bloom beats Marist
Wednesday’s high school basketball scores
Dependable senior guards DJ Strong and KJ Cathey help Bolingbrook top Benet
Tuesday’s high school basketball scores
Previewing and predicting the top Class 4A sectional semifinals
No Shot Clock high school basketball podcast, Ep. 170: Previewing the IHSA sectionals
The Latest
Crime
Suspect in Grand Crossing mass shooting is facing murder charges in killing of 59-year-old bystander
Trivell Pruitt, 53, is suspected of shooting two people, one fatally, on Monday outside a strip of stores in the 7100 block of South State Street. Pruitt was shot and wounded by another shooter who remains at large.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
Bloom's Elijah Lovemore (1) moves the ball past Marist's Stephen Brown (5).
High School Basketball
Elijah Lovemore takes control as Bloom beats Marist
“They were bigger and stronger and Lovemore definitely hurt us,” Marist coach Brian Hynes said.
By Michael O’Brien
 
duckworth.jpg
Washington
Sen. Tammy Duckworth, whose daughters were born through IVF, pushes to safeguard access to IVF nationwide
GOP Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi blocked an IVF protection bill that Duckworth, an Illinois Democrat, wanted to fast track on the Senate floor Wednesday.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Coby White Jarrett Allen
Bulls
Bulls guard Coby White trying to figure out the right work-life balance
White only knows one speed when it comes to his pregame routine and off-day workouts, and with a much more meaningful role this season, he seems to have hit a wall. Just don’t tell him that.
By Joe Cowley
 
Customers leave a Jewel-Osco store at 6014 S. Cottage Grove Ave. on March 25, 2019.
Editorials
Lawsuit against Kroger and Albertsons merger should now make for a better deal, or no deal at all
Executives for the nation’s two largest supermarket chains have admitted that they now offer lower prices, better products, better pay and more benefits because of — you guessed it — competition, according to the lawsuit from the Federal Trade Commission and state attorneys general.
By CST Editorial Board
 