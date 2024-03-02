Alayna Kraus’ dominant third quarter helps Okawville win back-to-back IHSA Class 1A state championships

NORMAL — Okawville senior guard Alayna Kraus clenched her hand and did a slight fist-pump as the third-quarter buzzer sounded. Her team turned a one-point halftime deficit into a 10-point lead. Kraus was the leading force spearheading the comeback.

Kraus scored nine points on 4-for-4 shooting from the field during the third quarter. That quarter gave the Rockets (25-11) the cushion they needed as they won back-to-back IHSA Class 1A state championships in their 48-36 win over the Illini Bluffs (32-5) at Illinois State's CEFCU Arena.

"My coach always says, 'The third quarter is a big quarter for us,'" Kraus said. "We want to get out and push the ball; that's our bread and butter.

Kraus' fingerprints were all over Saturday's game. She scored 33 of her team's 48 points. Her three-pointer at the 5:26 mark of the third quarter gave her team its first lead of the game. When the Tiger responded with a three-pointer, she returned with a stepback jumper.

While Kraus handled the offense for the Rockets, her teammates' defensive effort was crucial in winning the state championship. Raelyn Obermeier connected on a three-pointer in the third quarter, which got her defense going.

Sophomore Caroline Tepe was tasked with guarding the Tigers' prolific scorer, Lily Luczkowiak.

"I had to stay with her and make sure I stay in front of her, especially in the post," said Tepe, who scored six points and grabbed five rebounds.

Coach Haylee Bowers has coached many of these girls since they were in seventh grade. She said she knew that offense wouldn't be a strength for this year's group, so they committed to defense. The Rockets allowed 35 points 14 times this season.

"I think the target [repeating as state champions] at first was a little bit scary, but I think they loved it," Bowers said. "The target pushed us a little harder."

Despite trailing 15-14 at halftime, Kraus said her team never wavered. They knew how to respond like champions.

"We've had a lot of games throughout the season where we came out a little slow," Kraus said. "We've talked throughout the whole year about even if we get down tonight, it was early in the game."

For this year's Rockets to repeat, they had to experience those 11 losses.

"We had 11 [losses], but they were against good teams," Bowers said. "We learned from them and we as coaches got together and communicated on how do we get to this point [state championship] because this is what you're looking for. You're looking to get here."

Kyle Williams is a staff reporter for the Chicago Sun-Times via Report for America, a not-for-profit journalism program that aims to bolster the paper’s coverage of communities on the South Side and West Side.

