The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 4, 2024
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

Monday’s IHSA supersectional high school basketball scores

All the results from the supersectionals around the state.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
Bolingbrook’s DJ Strong (2) tries to keep the ball in play against Waubonsie Valley.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

BOYS BASKETBALL
Monday's Games

IHSA SUPERSECTIONALS
CLASS 4A

NIU
Palatine vs. Warren, 7:30
ISU
Downers Grove North vs. Normal, 7:30
UIC
Homewood-Flossmoor vs. Curie, 7:30
NOW ARENA
Glenbard North vs. New Trier, 7:30

CLASS 3A

UIC
Mount Carmel vs. St. Patrick, 6
BANK OF SPRINGFIELD CENTER
Mt. Zion vs. Centralia, 7:30
NOW ARENA
DePaul Prep vs. Crystal Lake South, 6
OTTAWA
Thornton vs. Peoria Richwoods, 7

CLASS 2A

BANK OF SPRINGFIELD CENTER
Williamsville vs. Macomb, 6
JOLIET CENTRAL
Phillips vs. Beecher, 7
STERLING
Latin vs. Byron, 7
SIU
Benton vs. Teutopolis, 7

CLASS 1A

ISU
Heyworth vs. Hope Academy, 6
EIU
Christ Our Rock Lutheran vs. Meridian, 7
NIU
Aurora Christian vs. Pecatonica, 6
JACKSONVILLE
Illini Bluffs vs. Winchester, 7

