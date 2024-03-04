Monday’s IHSA supersectional high school basketball scores

BOYS BASKETBALL

Monday's Games

IHSA SUPERSECTIONALS

CLASS 4A

NIU

Palatine vs. Warren, 7:30

ISU

Downers Grove North vs. Normal, 7:30

UIC

Homewood-Flossmoor vs. Curie, 7:30

NOW ARENA

Glenbard North vs. New Trier, 7:30

CLASS 3A

UIC

Mount Carmel vs. St. Patrick, 6

BANK OF SPRINGFIELD CENTER

Mt. Zion vs. Centralia, 7:30

NOW ARENA

DePaul Prep vs. Crystal Lake South, 6

OTTAWA

Thornton vs. Peoria Richwoods, 7

CLASS 2A

BANK OF SPRINGFIELD CENTER

Williamsville vs. Macomb, 6

JOLIET CENTRAL

Phillips vs. Beecher, 7

STERLING

Latin vs. Byron, 7

SIU

Benton vs. Teutopolis, 7

CLASS 1A

ISU

Heyworth vs. Hope Academy, 6

EIU

Christ Our Rock Lutheran vs. Meridian, 7

NIU

Aurora Christian vs. Pecatonica, 6

JACKSONVILLE

Illini Bluffs vs. Winchester, 7