Monday’s IHSA supersectional high school basketball scores

BOYS BASKETBALL
Monday's Games
IHSA SUPERSECTIONALS
CLASS 4A
NIU
Palatine vs. Warren, 7:30
ISU
Downers Grove North vs. Normal, 7:30
UIC
Homewood-Flossmoor vs. Curie, 7:30
NOW ARENA
Glenbard North vs. New Trier, 7:30
CLASS 3A
UIC
Mount Carmel vs. St. Patrick, 6
BANK OF SPRINGFIELD CENTER
Mt. Zion vs. Centralia, 7:30
NOW ARENA
DePaul Prep vs. Crystal Lake South, 6
OTTAWA
Thornton vs. Peoria Richwoods, 7
CLASS 2A
BANK OF SPRINGFIELD CENTER
Williamsville vs. Macomb, 6
JOLIET CENTRAL
Phillips vs. Beecher, 7
STERLING
Latin vs. Byron, 7
SIU
Benton vs. Teutopolis, 7
CLASS 1A
ISU
Heyworth vs. Hope Academy, 6
EIU
Christ Our Rock Lutheran vs. Meridian, 7
NIU
Aurora Christian vs. Pecatonica, 6
JACKSONVILLE
Illini Bluffs vs. Winchester, 7
