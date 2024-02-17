The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, February 18, 2024
Horoscopes

Horoscope for Monday, Feb. 19, 2024

By  Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You're an initiator. This is why you'll be happy to hear that today is an excellent day to begin something new — a project, a venture, a journey. Family discussions might generate earnings or the money to do this. Make a plan, Stan!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You might ask someone older or more experienced for advice, perhaps a a friend or a member of a group. It's possible that they will help you get a new project off the ground because this is a great day to initiate something.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Business and commerce are favored. Trust your moneymaking ideas because people will listen to you, especially bosses, parents and VIPs. It's easy for you to impress others now, which means if you want to run something up the flagpole to see if anyone salutes, do it!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Today the moon is in your sign dancing beautifully with both Saturn and lucky Jupiter, which means you can make solid, ambitious plans to initiate a new project or introduce something new to a group of people. This could involve education, legal matters or medicine.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Research and work that you might do behind the scenes can boost your opportunity to get the funding or practical support or permission to do something that you want to make happen. It's a great day for new beginnings. Possibly, a friend or a partner will help you.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is an industrious time for you because you're motivated to work hard; plus, you have the energy to do so. This is why you will roll up your sleeves and dig in. Talk about new projects to coworkers because they will help you. Travel or dealing with foreign countries might be in the mix.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

People seem to know personal details about your life. (Do be aware of this in case you have to do some damage control.) Meanwhile, this is a good day to do some serious long-range planning, especially if you want to initiate something new related to your job, your health or a pet.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a wonderful day to give birth to creative projects or matters related to working with or educating children or anything to do with sports. You might also make plans for an exciting vacation? Do something different to satisfy your need for stimulation and adventure.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You're focused strongly on home, family and perhaps a parent. Nevertheless, life is fast-paced with short trips and errands. Plus, many of you are reading and writing more than usual. Today is an excellent day to initiate something new or make a pitch or try a fresh approach to something.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You will have to cooperate with others because the moon is opposite your sign. Nevertheless, this is an excellent day for important discussions about how to tackle something new or perhaps begin a new project? You have moneymaking ideas, plus, you can attract money to you. Looking good!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Right now, the sun is in your Money House, and Mercury, Venus, Mars and Pluto are all in Aquarius. (Guess who holds the winning cards?) This is an excellent day to initiate something new, especially related to real estate or home and family. Ideas?

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a positive way to begin your week! Don't hesitate to introduce new ideas to colleagues, relatives or everyday contacts because they will be favorably received. People are open to listening to fresh ideas and endorsing something new.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Jeff Daniels (1955) shares your birthday. You are an independent soul who likes to do things your own way; nevertheless, you're an enthusiastic team player. You love to travel. This slower-paced year is focused on partnerships. Find people who have your best interests at heart. Take time to rejuvenate yourself this year

