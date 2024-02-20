Horoscope for Thursday, Feb 22, 2024

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or major decisions after 10 p.m. The moon is in Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You might be tempted to go overboard partying, drinking and having a good time. Or, you might find that a social occasion or something to do with the arts is suddenly changed or canceled. Meanwhile, parents should be aware that this is a mildly accident-prone day for your kids. Be vigilant.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Your home routine might be interrupted today. Small appliances might break down or a minor breakage could occur or surprise company might appear at your door. It's also possible that a gathering might suddenly take place at your home. (Stock the fridge.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Pay attention to everything you say and do because this is a mildly accident-prone day for you. However, you might meet new people, see new places and have new plans! You do feel optimistic and you're full of ambitious "big" ideas. (Big ideas are fun.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Keep an eye on your belongings and your money because something unexpected could impact your assets. For example, you might find money or you might lose money. Likewise, something you own might be damaged or lost? Or the opposite might be true and someone gives you a gift? Go figure.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Today the moon is in your sign at odds with both lucky Jupiter (this is like getting hit with a pillow), and unpredictable Uranus (this you have to take seriously). You might feel rebellious. Expect your day to suddenly change because of an unexpected event or person. Get ready.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a restless day for you. Fortunately, you can deal with these unsettled feelings by working hard. This will also give you a sense of reward. Today Mercury moves opposite your sign, which will increase your discussions with close friends and partners. Yada, yada, yada.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Very likely, a friend will throw you a curve ball or surprise you. Possibly, this surprise will come from a group? It could have a financial element: unexpected funding arrives, or expected funding is canceled. (Horrors.) Probably it's good news.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Do be aware today, because a parent, boss or VIP (including the police) might do something that catches you off guard. It could be pleasant because Jupiter is in the picture. Nevertheless, it will be unexpected. Perhaps it's a sudden award or good news?

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Travel plans might delight you out of the blue today. (After all, you are the traveler of the zodiac.) Admittedly, travel plans could also be canceled or changed. This unexpected quality might also impact publishing, legal matters or something to do with medicine.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Funding that impacts the care and education of your children might change today. You might also discover that you have enough money for a vacation or a fun time out, or that you don't have enough money for these pleasures. Could go either way because something to do with the resources of others will surprise you today. Fingers crossed!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

A partner or close friend will say or do something you least expect today. They might have a suggestion that involves real estate or where you live or a family member. Even though it's surprising, it also might appeal to you or be exciting?

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Your work routine might be interrupted today, especially something to do with high tech problems or the arrival of new tech equipment. Staff shortages or new personnel? Work-related travel might be a surprise. Give yourself extra time to have wiggle room for the unexpected.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Jeri Ryan (1968) shares your birthday today. You have eclectic tastes and many hobbies. You have an inquisitive mind and love a mystery. This is a year of change and new opportunities, which means you have to stay light on your feet. Be flexible because you might suddenly go off in a new direction.

