Horoscope for Tuesday, June 11, 2024

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions after 2 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Leo into Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today you might encounter disputes and arguments with someone about money, cash flow or something to do with your belongings. Whatever transpires will be a power struggle. It might relate to a canceled social event or an accident with your kids. Be careful.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Your home routine will be interrupted. Small appliances might break down or minor breakages could occur. Do your best to practice patience to keep the family peace, because you will be tempted to stand up to authority figures, including parents. What will this achieve?

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Be careful today. Something going on behind the scenes might cause problems for you. Most definitely, if you think something fishy is going on, it is! Meanwhile, pay attention to everything you say and do because this is an accident-prone day for you. Don’t jump the gun.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Disputes with friends as well as members of groups or members of organizations or attendees of a conference might erupt. Basically, this is probably a power struggle. Because you might be caught off guard, you might lose something or a possession might be damaged or stolen. Stay sharp.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a restless day for you. You might feel upset or rebellious about something. In all likelihood, it deals with difficulties or struggles that you’re having with a parent, a boss or an authority figure. It might even involve a partner or close friend. Do what you can to keep the peace.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Be smart and avoid controversial subjects because they will burst into arguments and nasty power struggles. This might be difficult for you because you feel restless, and you have strong opinions about things today. Keep in mind that you’re high visibility and people notice you. Set a worthy example.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Although your relations with friends, especially someone who is different or in another country, are positive today; nevertheless, you might have a squabble with someone about shared property, debt, taxes or inheritances. It might include the cost of an event or be a child-related expense. Stay chill.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a tricky day. People are looking for excuses to argue. Meanwhile, you’re high visibility, which means people notice you. Therefore, do your best to keep the peace with partners and close friends. Avoid unnecessary squabbles. Keep your head down and your powder dry.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Work-related arguments might arise today, especially if you’re trying to introduce improvements or you suggest a better way of doing something. No one is interested. Meanwhile, travel plans might be suddenly changed because of a shifting landscape. Steady as she goes.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a rocky day for romance. Likewise, parents might have difficult exchanges with their kids because of arguments, meltdowns and hissy fits. (On both sides.) This could relate to an unexpected expense or a problem with shared property. Don’t say anything you will regret later.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Domestic disputes might occur today. Consider this an opportunity to demonstrate grace under pressure. Because someone else might catch you off guard, don’t be quick to react. Give yourself a chance to process things. In years to come, will this really matter?

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Pay attention to everything you say and do because today is ripe for arguments, which, in turn, could trigger accidents both verbal and physical. You don’t need this. Therefore, do what you can to stay calm. Listen with sincerity. Think before you speak.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Joshua Jackson (1978) shares your birthday. You’re a perceptive, energetic optimist. You’re ready for action. You like the reassurance of a close relationship. This is a good year to renew your spiritual or religious beliefs or explore new belief systems and ideologies. You will welcome a chance to learn as well as to teach.

