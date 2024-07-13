Horoscope for Saturday, July 13, 2024

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions after 5:30 p.m. Chicago time. The moon is in Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Enjoy today! Do what you please. With your strong focus on home and family, you might be gardening or camping. This is also a great time for children’s activities. Meanwhile, social outings and sports events appeal! (With the moon opposite your sign, be patient with others.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You might have an ambitious To Do list because fiery Mars in your sign makes you eager to have a finger in many pies. You’re talking to siblings, relatives and neighbors; reading and writing; plus, some of you are taking a short trip. Don’t overdo it. Go with the flow.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a lovely day to schmooze and enjoy the company of others. In particular, you’ll appreciate your daily surroundings more than usual, which, let’s face it, is such a blessing. If money and shopping are on your mind, check the moon alert above.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Although you have strong energy to do what you want (including shopping and doing financial negotiations), you’ll love a chance to retire and hide at home with good food and comfy surroundings. “It’s hard out there without your towel.”

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Enjoy schmoozing because the moon is sitting in your House of Communications. This means you have a strong desire to talk to others and share your ideas because you want a meaningful connection with someone. You also want to be heard! (Leos know how to grab the talking stick.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Keep things relatively laid-back today because it’s easy to try do more than you really can accomplish. Don’t push the river. Nevertheless, you are focused on shopping and earning money — no question. Plus, this is a popular time for you. Go gently.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Things will go your way because the moon is in your sign, and the sun is at the top of your chart. This puts you in the driver’s seat. Meanwhile, relations with friends (especially younger people and creative types) will be warm and friendly. Take it easy today. Enjoy yourself.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You’ll be successful dealing with parents, bosses and important people. People will listen to you. Meanwhile, you might be focused on travel plans or legal or medical matters. Whatever the case, pull in your reins a little. Don’t try to do too much today. Easy does it.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Your interactions with a friend might be important today. Travel will also appeal because you want to explore new ideas and see new places. (This is hardly surprising since you’re the traveler of the zodiac!) Be open to the possibility of a romance with someone different.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

People notice you today. Meanwhile, you will benefit financially dealing with others. (Money might come to you.) This is also a playful day! Competitive sports might be in the picture. You will have more objectivity about a close relationship or partnership, which is helpful for you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Shake things up a little today because you want some adventure. Perhaps you need to escape from your home scene because there’s too much chaos or activity taking place? Fortunately, you’re motivated to work hard, which is why you can accomplish a lot.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This continues to be a playful, fun-loving time for you. You’re also mentally energetic, which empowers your communication skills with others. Don’t hesitate to roll up your sleeves and get hands-on with any job you’re doing. Jump in.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Harrison Ford (1942) shares your birthday. You have a physical, action-oriented approach to life, which is why you’re a courageous, daring risk taker. It’s important that you believe you can succeed. New beginnings, adventures and major changes will take place this year. Keep your eyes open for new opportunities. Prepare for leadership.

