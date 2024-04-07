Marking six months since Hamas attack, hundreds gather in Highland Park in support of Israel

As war rages in Gaza and calls for a cease-fire and an end to U.S. support of the Israeli government continues, a few hundred people gathered in Highland Park on Sunday to call for the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

The Oct. 7 attack Hamas attack on Israel left 1,200 people dead. More than 250 were taken hostage, and 129 are still being held. In Highland Park, people holding Israeli flags and photos of the captives pledged their support to Israel in the war.

Israel responded with continuous air strikes and other attacks that have devastated Gaza and Palestinians living there, with more than 33,000 people killed and more than 75,000 people injured. Supporters of Palestinian rights have organized rallies and boycotts, calling for an immediate and permanent cease-fire.

The event, organized by the Anti-Defamation League and supported by other groups and synagogues, included speeches from activists and local politicians, including Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering, state Sen. Julie Morrison, state Rep. Bob Morgan and U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider, followed by a march around the center of town and music in Port Clinton Square.

Marchers in Highland Park on the six-month anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel. The march ended at Port Clinton Square, where speakers called for an end to the Israel-Hamas war and the freeing of civilians captured in the Oct. 7 attack. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

“For 184 days we’ve had one cry: ‘Bring the hostages home,'” said Schneider, who described himself as a “proud Jew and proud American.”

“In war it’s always civilians who are caught in the middle," Schneider says in response to those calling for a cease-fire. "A cease-fire could happen tomorrow if Hamas releases the hostages.”

Hate crimes against both Jews and Muslims have increased greatly since October, including the fatal stabbing of Wadea Al-Fayoume, a young Palestinian boy in Plainfield Township, according to faith leaders.

Anti-Defamation League Midwest Regional Director David Goldenberg said the rally was "energizing," and being with so many supporters was a reminder to keep pushing for the release of the hostages.

Of the 253 people taken hostage on Oct. 7, 129 remain held. “For 184 days we’ve had one cry: ‘Bring the hostages home,’” said U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider, who described himself as a “proud Jew and proud American.” Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

"Amidst the sadness and anger, we continue to have to call for their release, it’s important for the community to be able to come together and to be able to send the necessary messages to our government and to the international community that it’s time to bring the hostages home," Goldenberg said.

Highland Park activist Danielle Pearl supports peace in the Middle East, but she wants people to remember that many in the Jewish community feel especially connected to Israel, whether they have lived there or not.

“When one person of our Jewish community is held captive, we are all held captive,” she said. “We are not OK until they are all home.”

Protesters held signs reading “Bring them home” and “Get them out of hell,” with photos and drawings of the hostages. They applauded as speakers called for the return of the hostages and pushed for continued U.S. support of Israel.

After marching Sunday, a crowd rallied at Port Clinton Square in Highland Park, where photos and information about the hostages were displayed on a screen and live music was performed in Hebrew. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

After the march, the group gathered to listen to music sung in Hebrew. On a screen behind the musicians, photos of the hostages were displayed, along with their ages and information about them. One was a caretaker for his grandfather; another is missed by his three younger siblings.

Some protesters were clear that their opinions on the war are complicated.

Susan Kessler of Northbrook lived in Israel for 15 years and protested Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government in the country as recently as last year. She’s quick to criticize some policies. But she said she came to the rally to support the Israeli people, who she says are “traumatized,” and not necessarily the actions of its government.

“Nobody can deny he’s a smart guy, but he’s out for himself right now,” she said of Netanyahu.

Kessler added that hostages have been “used as pawns” in the conflict between Israel and Hamas. Her friend Naomi Leder-Snaider of Deerfield, added that their priority is to support people living in Israel, including the hostages.

Ahmed Rehab, executive director of the Chicago branch of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, which has been vocal in its anti-Israel stance and support for Palestinians, said he agrees with the push for the release of the Israeli hostages, with the caveat that Palestinian hostages that have been taken over the decades be released as well.

“On the hostages I’ll just say I agree with them, they should be released along with the 7,000 Palestinian hostages that have been taken over the years," Rehab said. "Let’s just keep it that simple.”

Israel's military announced Sunday that it had withdrawn its forces from the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, wrapping up a key phase in its ground offensive against the Hamas militant group and bringing its troop presence in the territory to one of the lowest levels since the six-month war began.

Contributing: Associated Press