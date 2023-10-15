Plainfield man stabbed boy to death, wounded mother because they were Muslim, police say

A boy was killed and a woman critically injured after they were stabbed by a man who targeted them because they were Muslim in suburban Plainfield Township Saturday morning, police said.

The woman, 32, called 911 and told dispatchers her landlord was attacking her with a knife, according to the Will County Sheriff. Police found the woman and the boy, 6, each with multiple stab wounds. According to an autopsy, the boy had 26 stab wounds.

They were both transported to a nearby hospital, where the boy was pronounced dead. The woman is recovering from her injuries at a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Police found the suspect, 71-year-old Joseph Czuba, outside the residence and took him into custody. Czuba was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, two counts of a hate crime and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Authorities said both victims were targeted by the suspect due to them being Muslim and the latest war between Israel and Hamas.

CAIR-Chicago identified the boy as Wadea Al-Fayoume.

The crime comes as conflict in Gaza has escalated following an attack on Israel by the militant group Hamas. Ahmed Rehab, executive director of CAIR-Chicago, said harmful and “one-sided” rhetoric from national media has intensified prejudice and led to violence.

Protests in support of both Palestinians and Israelis have taken place across the city in recent weeks.

The boy and woman were both Palestinian-American, Rehab said.