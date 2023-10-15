The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, October 15, 2023
News Metro/State Crime

Plainfield man stabbed boy to death, wounded mother because they were Muslim, police say

Authorities said both victims were targeted by the 71-year-old suspect because they were Muslim and the latest war between Israel and Hamas.

By  Mary Norkol
   
SHARE Plainfield man stabbed boy to death, wounded mother because they were Muslim, police say
Crime scene tape.

Sun-Times file

A boy was killed and a woman critically injured after they were stabbed by a man who targeted them because they were Muslim in suburban Plainfield Township Saturday morning, police said.

The woman, 32, called 911 and told dispatchers her landlord was attacking her with a knife, according to the Will County Sheriff. Police found the woman and the boy, 6, each with multiple stab wounds. According to an autopsy, the boy had 26 stab wounds.

They were both transported to a nearby hospital, where the boy was pronounced dead. The woman is recovering from her injuries at a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Police found the suspect, 71-year-old Joseph Czuba, outside the residence and took him into custody. Czuba was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, two counts of a hate crime and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Authorities said both victims were targeted by the suspect due to them being Muslim and the latest war between Israel and Hamas.

CAIR-Chicago identified the boy as Wadea Al-Fayoume.

The crime comes as conflict in Gaza has escalated following an attack on Israel by the militant group Hamas. Ahmed Rehab, executive director of CAIR-Chicago, said harmful and “one-sided” rhetoric from national media has intensified prejudice and led to violence.

Protests in support of both Palestinians and Israelis have taken place across the city in recent weeks.

The boy and woman were both Palestinian-American, Rehab said.

Next Up In News
Fans, friends, family celebrate the life and career of Dick Butkus: ‘He lit my fuse for football’
Man shot and killed on Near West Side
Man shot, killed in Pilsen
‘We don’t want people to die’: Thousands attend downtown rally on Saturday in support of Palestinians
Open House Chicago gives a rare look at usually closed-off architecture: ‘It’s like nothing else’
Security guard shot at Red Line station in Chatham
The Latest
A photo of Matt Eberflus on the sideline.
Bears
Bears’ season falls apart as 19-13 loss to Vikings drops them to 1-5
Quarterback Justin Fields left with an injured throwing hand, and undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent took his place.
By Jason Lieser
 
A photo of Justin Fields passing against the Vikings.
Bears
Bears lose QB Justin Fields, game vs. Vikings
Fields hurt his right hand when he was sacked in the third quarter.
By Patrick Finley
 
Bears guard Nate Davis is carted off the field.
Bears
Bears lose RG Nate Davis to ankle injury vs. Vikings
Davis got hurt when quarterback Justin Fields was driven into him on play in the first quarter.
By Jason Lieser
 
Washington wide receiver Giles Jackson (0) celebrates after scouring a touchdown against Oregon.
College Sports
Washington joins AP Top 5 for first time in six years
The top four teams in the country were unchanged after No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Ohio State and No. 4 Florida State all won Saturday in blowouts.
By Ralph D. Russo | Associated Press
 
Bears quarterback Justin Fields warms up before the game against the Vikings.
Bears
Justin Fields struggles, Bears trail Vikings at halftime
A Bears offense that looked like one of the best in the league the past two weeks doesn’t on Sunday.
By Patrick Finley
 