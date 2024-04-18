The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 18, 2024
La Voz Chicago

Fallece el Rev. ‘Slim' Coleman, organizador que ayudó a elegir al alcalde Harold Washington

El Sr. Coleman encabezó innumerables manifestaciones en sus seis décadas como activista. “Slim creía que el verdadero poder estaba en la organización, sacando a la gente a la calle y congregándola en reuniones del gobierno”, dijo su amigo Michael Klonsky.

By  Mitch Dudek
   
SHARE Fallece el Rev. ‘Slim' Coleman, organizador que ayudó a elegir al alcalde Harold Washington
Walter "Slim" Coleman (center) speaks at a rally in the Loop called to protest an immigration raid in Little Village in 2007.

Walter “Slim” Coleman (centro) habla en una manifestación en el Loop convocada para protestar por una redada de inmigración en La Villita en 2007.

Al Podgorski/Chicago Sun-Times

El mejor lugar para cobertura bilingüe de noticias y cultura latina en Chicago. | The place for bilingual coverage of Latino news and culture in Chicago.

Walter “Slim” Coleman, activista radical de los años sesenta que durante décadas impulsó el poder de los pobres de la ciudad para desafiar la estructura de poder y alcanzar objetivos de justicia social, falleció el martes tras una larga enfermedad. Tenía 80 años.

Uno de sus mayores logros fue ayudar a organizar una campaña electoral en las comunidades blancas y pobres de Chicago que contribuyó a la elección del alcalde Harold Washington, el primer alcalde negro de la ciudad.

Coleman se trasladó a Chicago de Cleveland en 1966 para continuar su trabajo con el Comité Coordinador Estudiantil No Violento, un grupo de derechos civiles dirigido por estudiantes, en su mayoría negros. Tras la disolución de la organización, empezó a trabajar con Students for a Democratic Society, que tenía su sede en el 1608 W. Madison, a poca distancia de la sede del Partido de las Panteras Negras (Black Panthers).

Coleman se volvió muy cercano al líder de los Panteras Negras, Fred Hampton.

Tras separarse de Students for a Democratic Society, por lo que él consideraba una conducta racista en sus filas, Coleman creó el Centro de Información Popular en Lincoln Park, que funcionaba como el brazo anglosajón del Partido Pantera Negra y ayudaba a miles de blancos y latinos pobres que vivían en el lado norte de la ciudad.

Tras la muerte de Hampton a manos de la policía en 1969, Coleman creó el Colectivo Intercomunal de Supervivencia del Partido de las Panteras Negras en Uptown, donde también vivían familias blancas empobrecidas. Su objetivo era poner en marcha en la comunidad blanca el mismo tipo de programas de supervivencia —alimentación, educación y asistencia legal— que los Panteras Negras habían iniciado en los barrios negros de la ciudad. El grupo evolucionó hasta convertirse en la Coalición Heart of Uptown.

Una de las activistas radicales que el señor Coleman reclutó para ayudar en el esfuerzo fue la futura concejal del distrito 46, Helen Shiller.

En la década de 1970, el Sr. Coleman se volvió más activo políticamente y trabajó para desbancar al Fiscal del Estado del Condado de Cook, Edward Hanrahan, que estaba al mando de los agentes de policía que mataron a Hampton y a su compañero líder de las Panteras, Mark Clark, en la redada de 1969. Más tarde, registró a votantes para que apoyaran la candidatura de Washington a la alcaldía y ejerció como asesor informal de Washington.

Walter "Slim" Coleman talks with reporters at the Adalberto United Methodist Church, 1205 N. Milwaukee Avenue, in 1998.

Walter “Slim” Coleman habla con los periodistas en la Iglesia Metodista Unida Adalberto, 1205 N. Milwaukee Avenue, en 1998.

Richard A. Chapman/Sun-Times

Coleman se opuso con firmeza a lo que consideraba la maquinaria demócrata racista de la Municipalidad, que se enfrentó a Washington durante las “guerras del Concejo” (“Council Wars”) de los años ochenta.

El congresista Bobby Rush, antiguo líder de las Panteras Negras y uno de los mejores amigos de Coleman, le atribuyó el mérito de haber contribuido a dar forma a Chicago y al país.

“No hubiera existido un Harold Washington, no hubiera habido una Carol Moseley Braun, no hubiera habido un Barack Obama si no fuera por la contribución excepcional de Slim Coleman”, declaró Rush en un comunicado. “Su vida será siempre un modelo para quienes buscan una vida y una nación más justas y equitativas”.

Coleman creó la organización “Fair Share” con su futura esposa, Emma Lozano, para luchar contra la gentrificación en las comunidades de West Town y Bucktown.

Más tarde, Coleman se convirtió en pastor y dirigió la Iglesia Metodista Unida Adalberto en Humboldt Park.

Saltó a los titulares nacionales en 2006 cuando alojó en la iglesia a la inmigrante indocumentada Elvira Arellano para que pudiera evitar su deportación por parte de las autoridades federales.

Activist Elvira Arellano (center) cradles her 7-year-old son, Saul, in her arms with Pastor Walter "Slim" Coleman (second from right) in a prayer circle at the Adalberto United Methodist Church in 2006.

La activista Elvira Arellano (centro) abraza a su hijo Saúl de entonces 7 años, junto al pastor Walter “Slim” Coleman (segundo por la derecha) en un círculo de oración en la Iglesia Metodista Unida Adalberto en 2006.

John H. White/Chicago Sun-Times

Coleman nació el 20 de agosto de 1943 y creció en un hogar conservador de Lubbock, Texas.

Su visión del mundo cambió cuando tenía 16 años y asistió a un concierto de Bo Diddley, donde fue uno de los únicos blancos del público y entabló amistad con un estudiante universitario negro que era activista radical.

El Sr. Coleman acudió a la Universidad de Harvard con una beca, pero la abandonó poco antes de graduarse para dedicarse al activismo (aunque más tarde terminó la carrera).

Alto de estatura, con el pelo peinado hacia atrás y un acento sureño, Coleman se convirtió en un líder de protesta muy reconocido.

Walter ‘Slim’ Coleman speaks to someone attending a City Council meeting in 2010.

Walter “Slim” Coleman habla con un asistente a una reunión del Concejo Municipal en 2010.

Al Podgorski/Chicago Sun-Times

Fue un defensor de los blancos pobres de Uptown, muchos de los cuales tenían raíces apalaches y eran calificados despectivamente como los “hillbillies” del lado norte.

Michael Klonsky, un amigo que fue secretario nacional de Students for a Democratic Society en los años sesenta, lo describe como un “organizador supremo”.

‘Slim creía que el verdadero poder estaba en la organización, sacando a la gente a la calle y congregándola en reuniones gubernamentales, y construyendo instituciones alternativas que sirvieran a la gente y presionaran a las instituciones dominantes para que se reformaran o, de lo contrario, se enfrentaran al temor de que radicales como Slim las derrotaran”, dijo Klonsky.

Coleman también fue asesor de política de inmigración del ex congresista Luis Gutiérrez.

The Rev. Raul Martinez (left) and Pastor Walter "Slim" Coleman listen as Rep. Luis Gutierrez, D-Ill., meets with reporters on Capitol Hill in 2001.

De izq. a der., el reverendo Raúl Martínez y Walter “Slim” Coleman escuchan mientras el representante Luis Gutiérrez, demócrata de Illinois, se reúne con periodistas en el Capitolio en 2001.

Ron Thomas/AP

El hijo de Helen Shiller, Brendan Shiller, consultor de política, recuerda que creció en presencia del Sr. Coleman y otros activistas.

“Era un tipo muy listo que acabó rodeado de otros tipos listos en una época en la que era fácil radicalizarse, y cuando eres tan listo, es difícil no tener ego, y él tenía un corazón enorme, un gran cerebro y mucho ego, y esa combinación te convierte en una persona muy motivada”, dijo.

Un obituario publicado por su familia decía que Coleman dejaba un “legado de liderazgo comunitario y activismo en Chicago en favor de la justicia para las personas y comunidades que luchan por la equidad y el acceso a los recursos y el poder”.

El Sr. Coleman, que falleció en su casa junto a la Iglesia Metodista Unida de Lincoln, en Pilsen, amaba la música, sobre todo el country, el blues y el folk, y tocar la guitarra.

Le sobreviven su esposa, Emma Lozano, sus hijos Robert Rico, Anita Rico, Tanya Lozano, Joline Lozano y Roberto C. López, y seis nietos.

Los servicios fúnebres están aún pendientes.

Traducido por Gisela Orozco

Next Up In La Voz
La funcionaria que supervisó la implosión en La Villita recibe la aprobación para liderar el Departamento de Edificios
Apollo's 2000 de La Villita es declarado monumento histórico
Nueva serie promueve el turismo liderado por las comunidades de Chicago
Clarisa Figueroa se declara culpable de estrangular a Marlen Ochoa-López y sacarle a su bebé del útero
Policía de Chicago, socios comunitarios abren un centro de ayuda de emergencia en Back of the Yards tras tiroteo masivo
New Chicago travel show promotes neighborhood-led tourism
The Latest
City officials were warned of possible dangers months before the botched implosion of the Crawford smokestack in the 3500 block of South Pulaski Road in 2020.
La Voz Chicago
La funcionaria que supervisó la implosión en La Villita recibe la aprobación para liderar el Departamento de Edificios
Marlene Hopkins debería haber sido sancionada por su papel en la supervisión de la demolición fallida por Hilco de la antigua planta eléctrica Crawford en 2020, según un reporte de un organismo de control. El miércoles, casi dos docenas de concejales elogiaron a la nueva jefa del Departamento de Edificios.
By Brett Chase
 
La Voz Chicago
Apollo's 2000 de La Villita es declarado monumento histórico
Sus propietarios, Javier y Lidia Galindo, llevan más de 35 años al frente del Apollo’s 2000. Ahora, están listos para que el local entre en su próxima era como monumento histórico de la ciudad.
By Abby Miller
 
Screen Shot 2024-04-18 at 3.01.24 PM.png
LGBTQIA+
Pride Parade will now allow participants from schools, organizers say
A teacher says Nettelhorst School will help “coordinate” a group of schools into one entry after six schools had been denied participation when organizers scaled back the popular parade.
By Mariah Rush
 
Screenshot 2024-04-18 at 3.21.43 PM.png
Sports Media
With Stadium, Jerry Reinsdorf can create something he couldn’t 40 years ago
In 1982-83, White Sox, Bulls and Blackhawks games aired on SportsVision, a pay-TV service devised by business partner Eddie Einhorn. It was so far ahead of its time that it failed, miserably.
By Jeff Agrest
 
The Recording Academy's 2024 Special Merit Awards Ceremony
Music
The Clark Sisters, Chandler Moore among Chicago Gospel Music festival lineup
The event on June 1 at the Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park kicks off the 20th anniversary festival season at the lakefront venue.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 