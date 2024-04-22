The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 22, 2024
La Voz Chicago

Asesinan a Policía de Chicago a tiros mientras robaban su automóvil en Gage Park

El agente Luis Huesca, de 30 años, regresaba a casa del trabajo sobre las 3 de la madrugada en la cuadra 3100 al oeste de 56th cuando se activó una alerta de ShotSpotter, dijo el superintendente de policía Larry Snelling. No hay ningún detenido.

By  Mohammad SamraTom Schuba and Catherine Odom
   
SHARE Asesinan a Policía de Chicago a tiros mientras robaban su automóvil en Gage Park
Officer Luis Huesca wears a light blue police uniform as he poses for a portrait in front of an American flag.

El agente Luis Huesca, veterano de seis años del Departamento de Policía de Chicago, fue compañero de academia del agente Andrés Vázquez-Lasso, quien falleció en acto de servicio el año pasado. | Departamento de Policía de Chicago

El mejor lugar para cobertura bilingüe de noticias y cultura latina en Chicago. | The place for bilingual coverage of Latino news and culture in Chicago.

Un agente de la Policía de Chicago fuera de servicio fue asesinado a tiros la madrugada del 14 de abril en Gage Park, en el lado suroeste, en lo que las fuentes describieron como un aparente robo de automóvil.

Los agentes respondieron a una alerta de ShotSpotter a eso de las 2:55 de la madrugada y encontraron al agente Luis Huesca con múltiples heridas de bala en la cuadra 3100 al oeste de 56th Street, dijo un portavoz de la policía en un comunicado.

Huesca, de 30 años, volvía a casa del trabajo con su uniforme de policía cuando le dispararon, según el comisario Larry Snelling. El agente herido fue trasladado al Centro Médico de la Universidad de Chicago, donde fue declarado muerto.

Snelling dijo a los periodistas fuera del hospital horas después del tiroteo que Huesca llevaba seis años en el cuerpo de policía y estaba a sólo dos días de cumplir 31 años.

“Hoy hemos perdido a uno de los nuestros”, dijo Snelling. “Era simplemente un gran oficial, un gran ser humano”.

Blue, pink and orange candles glass containers are lined in a long row alongside a lawn and sidewalk.

Docenas de velas azules, rosas y naranjas forman un monumento para el oficial Luis Huesca, que fue asesinado a tiros la madrugada del 14 de abril en Gage Park.

Mohammad Samra/Sun-Times

Snelling no confirmó que el tiroteo se produjera durante un robo de automóvil, pero dijo que el vehículo de Huesca había sido robado. No se ha informado de ninguna detención.

Durante el ataque se efectuaron unos 30 disparos, y no está claro si Huesca respondió al fuego, según fuentes policiales. Su Toyota 4Runner fue robado y posteriormente recuperado en los alrededores.

El arma y la placa de Huesca no se encontraron en la escena, según las fuentes.

El recuerdo de un oficial

En una carta a los miembros del departamento, Snelling dijo que Huesca estaba asignado a la oficina de la Jefa Adjunta del Área 2, Senora Ben.

“Habrá tristeza, ira y dolor mientras nos preguntamos cómo la vida de nuestro compañero hermano pudo ser tomada en este reprobable acto de violencia”, expresó Snelling al departamento. “Nuestra atención se centra ahora mismo en su familia y seres queridos, que están pasando por el trauma inimaginable de la pérdida. También estamos centrados en detener a quien sea responsable de esto”.

Las fuentes dijeron que Huesca asistió a la academia de policía junto con el oficial Andrés Vásquez Lasso, quien recibió un disparo mortal en el cumplimiento del deber hace poco más de un año.

A large crowd on a city intersection are lit by a blue police car light at night during a vigil for Officer Luis Huesca after his shooting death.

Una gran multitud se reunió la noche del 14 de abril en la 56th y Troy Street, en Gage Park, para cantar y rezar en honor del agente Luis Huesca. Huesca era amigo del agente Andrés Vásquez Lasso, que murió el año pasado en acto de servicio.

Mohammad Samra/Sun-Times

En un video conmemorativo de Vásquez Lasso, Huesca describió a su amigo como “la personificación del sueño americano”.

“Vino a este país, buscó la manera de ascender, marcó la diferencia en la sociedad, se alejó de la mediocridad, hizo lo que otros no harían en su vida y, de hecho, triunfó en este país”, dijo Huesca en el video publicado en el canal de YouTube del departamento de policía.

“Ya fuera en el trabajo o fuera de él, sabía dedicar tiempo a ayudar a los demás”, añadió Huesca. “Y es uno de esos tipos que realmente merecen esta estrella. Está muy orgulloso de llevar esta estrella”, dijo refiriéndose a la insignia.

Un residente que vive a un par de cuadras del lugar de los hechos oyó el ruido de las sirenas de la policía, pero no le dio mucha importancia. Dice que la zona suele ser “bastante tranquila”.

“Es triste que alguien pierda la vida por nada”, dijo el residente, que vive allí desde hace más de una década.

El domingo por la noche, miembros de la comunidad se reunieron en el lugar del tiroteo para rezar y cantar en español. Colocaron velas encendidas cerca de la casa de Huesca.

Alejandro Mora levantó la vista entre lágrimas antes de depositar un ramo de rosas rojas en el suelo, cerca de las velas.

Mora dijo que la muerte de Huesca le toca muy de cerca porque su primo es policía del estado de Illinois.

“Ese podría ser mi primo”, dijo Mora, de 22 años, al Sun-Times señalando las rosas. “Es desgarrador”.

“Me desperté esta mañana definitivamente con el corazón encogido”, dijo Mora, que vive cerca de donde Huesca fue asesinado. “No debería haber llegado a esto”.

Mora dice que la ciudad necesita un “poco más de amor, compasión y comprensión”.

“Hay una madre ahí fuera y sus gritos y llantos están llegando al cielo ahora mismo, y está diciendo ‘Dios, ¿por qué no yo?”

Community members and police officers gather in a large crowd at night on the street near the home of Officer Luis Huesca.

Miembros de la comunidad se reunieron cerca de la casa del oficial Luis Huesca el 14 de abril por la noche. El agente asesinado estaba a días de cumplir 31 años.

Mohammad Samra/Sun-Times

En un comunicado, el alcalde Brandon Johnson describió el tiroteo como “un acto de violencia armada desmedida en nuestra ciudad.”

“Me reuní con la madre y el tío del oficial Huesca y les aseguré que tienen todo el apoyo de mi administración mientras lidian con esta pérdida indescriptible”, dijo Johnson. “Nuestra ciudad está de luto, y nuestras condolencias están con toda su familia, así como con los compañeros oficiales y la comunidad de Luis”.

El alcalde prometió destinar “todos los recursos disponibles para detener a cualquier persona implicada en el tiroteo de esta mañana y llevarla ante la justicia”.

En mayo de 2023, la agente Aréanah Preston fue asesinada a tiros cuando regresaba a su casa en Avalon Park después de su turno.

Contribuyó: Anthony Vázquez

Traducido por Gisela Orozco para La Voz Chicago

Next Up In La Voz
El Concejo Municipal aprueba $70 millones en financiación adicional para la crisis migratoria
Una fiesta, un pastel... y luego un tiroteo: hermanitos siguen hospitalizados tras el tiroteo en el barrio de Las Empacadoras
‘The Long Game’ cuenta la historia verídica de los mexicoamericanos que enfrentaron el racismo y cambiaron el juego de golf
Uber lanza un programa de verificación de pasajeros en Chicago y otras 11 ciudades
El Condado de Cook aprueba el envío de hasta $70 millones a Chicago para alimentar a los migrantes
La funcionaria que supervisó la implosión en La Villita recibe la aprobación para liderar el Departamento de Edificios
The Latest
Migrants_Johnson.jpg
La Voz Chicago
El Concejo Municipal aprueba $70 millones en financiación adicional para la crisis migratoria
Por 30 votos a favor y 18 en contra, el Concejo Municipal aprobó la última ronda de financiación para una crisis que ha resaltado las divisiones raciales en la ciudad.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Screenshot 2024-04-19 at 1.56.07 PM.png
La Voz Chicago
Una fiesta, un pastel... y luego un tiroteo: hermanitos siguen hospitalizados tras el tiroteo en el barrio de Las Empacadoras
Aarón Méndez, de 22 meses, sufrió daños renales y es posible que le tengan que extirpar un riñón. Su hermano mayor, Isaiah, está sedado desde que fue operado. “Estoy devastada sólo de pensar que podría haber perdido a mis dos hijos aquella noche”, declaró su madre al Sun-Times.
By David Struett and Kaitlin Washburn
 
Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle speaks at a news conference last week.
Politics
Toni Preckwinkle unanimously wins another term running Cook County Democratic Party
Preckwinkle said she expects the Democratic Party will be united behind President Joe Biden as he seeks reelection.
By Kristen Schorsch | WBEZ Chicago
 
totw04-24-24MattKopecRS.jpg
Outdoors
Sometimes you have to swim to get a turkey
Matt Kopec made sure to collect his turkey, even swimming out to retrieve it.
By Dale Bowman
 
Crime
Chicago police seeking to identify person of interest in slaying of Officer Luis Huesca
An internal alert asking police department members to help identify the male “subject” notes that he “should be considered armed and dangerous.”
By Tom Schuba
 