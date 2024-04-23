The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Policía de Chicago publica fotos y videos de la persona buscada en la investigación del asesinato del agente Luis Huesca

Una alerta a la comunidad pide ayuda para identificar al “sujeto”, señalando que “debe ser considerado armado y peligroso”. Mientras tanto, los que conocían a Huesca se han quedado desconsolados. Rocío Lasso dijo que se apoyó en Huesca después de que su propio hijo, Andrés Vásquez Lasso, muriera en acto de servicio el año pasado.

By  Tom Schuba and Jessica Ma
   
Image from a video Chicago Police released of a person of interest they are seeking to identify in the investigation of the murder of Officer Luis Huesca early Sunday in the 3100 block of West 56th Street in Gage Park.

La Policía publicó estas fotos y partes de un video de vigilancia para ayudar a identificar a una persona de interés en su investigación sobre el asesinato del oficial Luis Huesca temprano el domingo en la cuadra 3100 al oeste de la calle 56th en Gage Park. | Departamento de Policía de Chicago

El mejor lugar para cobertura bilingüe de noticias y cultura latina en Chicago. | The place for bilingual coverage of Latino news and culture in Chicago.

El lunes por la noche, la Policía de Chicago hizo públicos los videos de vigilancia de una persona buscada en relación con la investigación del tiroteo mortal contra el agente Luis Huesca durante el fin de semana en Gage Park.

En una alerta comunitaria se pide ayuda para identificar al “sujeto” de sexo masculino buscado en relación con el ataque perpetrado a primera hora del domingo en la cuadra 3100 al oeste de la calle 56th, donde Huesca recibió múltiples disparos antes de que le robaran su vehículo.

Los videos se hicieron públicos en la alerta después de que el departamento emitiera inicialmente una alerta interna para tratar de identificar al sujeto a través de capturas de pantalla de los videos, que parecen mostrarle haciendo compras en dos tiendas de autoservicio y caminando por una calle oscura.

Ambas alertas advierten de que debe ser “considerado armado y peligroso”.

Los detectives creen que el individuo estaba en la zona cerca de la hora del tiroteo y que se cambió de ropa después, según una fuente con información sobre la investigación. La policía ha recuperado desde entonces ropa abandonada y una botella de agua que supuestamente compró en una tienda cercana.

En los videos se le ve con dos atuendos diferentes, y en uno de ellos se le ve comprando una botella de agua.

Huesca volvía del trabajo con su uniforme de policía a eso de las 2:55 de la madrugada del domingo cuando le dispararon a un par de cuadras de su apartamento, según han informado las autoridades. Fue trasladado al Centro Médico de la Universidad de Chicago, donde fue declarado muerto.

Photos of person of interest police are seeking to identify in the killing of Officer Luis Huesca.

Fotos de la persona de interés que la policía está tratando de identificar en el asesinato del oficial Luis Huesca. | Departamento de Policía de Chicago

Aunque el sistema de detección de disparos ShotSpotter de la ciudad sólo registró cuatro disparos, fuentes policiales afirmaron que se efectuaron unos 30 disparos.

El vehículo del agente fue robado y posteriormente recuperado en las cercanías, según las fuentes. Su arma y su placa de policía no se encontraron en el lugar de los hechos.

Durante una rueda de prensa el domingo por la mañana a las puertas del hospital, el jefe de policía Larry Snelling dijo a los periodistas que Huesca estaba a sólo dos días de cumplir 31 años.

Fuentes han dicho al Sun-Times que Huesca fue asesinado durante un aparente robo de vehículo, pero Snelling no lo confirmó, sólo dijo que el vehículo del oficial había sido robado.

En un correo electrónico interno a los oficiales, Snelling reconoció que habría “tristeza, ira y dolor al preguntarnos cómo la vida de nuestro compañero pudo ser tomada en este reprobable acto de violencia”.

“Nuestra atención en este momento se centra en su familia y seres queridos que están pasando por el trauma inimaginable de la pérdida”, añadió. “También estamos centrados en detener a quienquiera que sea responsable de esto”.

Tras reunirse con la madre y el tío de Huesca, el alcalde Brandon Johnson describió el domingo el tiroteo como “un acto de violencia armada desmedida en nuestra ciudad” y se comprometió a hacer justicia.

Officer Luis Huesca wears a light blue police uniform as he poses for a portrait in front of an American flag.

El oficial Luis Huesca, veterano de seis años del Departamento de Policía de Chicago, era compañero de academia del oficial Andrés Vásquez-Lasso, que murió en acto de servicio el año pasado. | Departamento de Policía de Chicago

Mientras tanto, los que conocían a Huesca —y muchos que no— quedaron conmocionados.

Rocío Lasso dijo que se apoyó en Huesca después de que su propio hijo, Andrés Vásquez Lasso, muriera en acto de servicio el 1 de marzo de 2023, a pocas cuadras de donde Huesca fue abatido.

Huesca y Vásquez Lasso se hicieron muy amigos en la Academia de Policía, se graduaron en la misma clase y salieron juntos a patrullar las calles en 2018.

Rocío Lasso recordó a Huesca pasando tiempo en su casa y disfrutando de la cocina de su natal Colombia. Ahora, las dos familias están unidas por el dolor.

El lunes, Rocío Lasso entró en el edificio de apartamentos de Huesca con un ramo de flores en sus manos.

Dijo que planeaba pasar tiempo con su familia y ver qué necesitaban mientras se enfrentaban a la tragedia.

“Es casi como un pacto que tenemos”, dijo. “Él estaba allí para apoyarnos. Ahora estamos aquí para apoyarlos”.

Y añadió: “He pasado por esto, así que sé lo que se siente”.

Rocio Lasso, mother of fallen officer, Andrés Mauricio Vásquez Lasso, carries flowers for friend and fallen officer Luis Huerta’s family at the scene of where he was sho in the Gage Park neighborhood.

Rocío Lasso, madre del agente caído Andrés Mauricio Vásquez Lasso, lleva flores para la familia de su amigo y agente caído Luis Huesca en el lugar donde le dispararon en el barrio de Gage Park.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

El pastor Matt Foley, de la Capilla de San Simón de la Iglesia Católica Romana de San Galo, en el barrio de Gage Park, conoció a Huesca a través de su madre y lo describió como un “buen amigo y un hijo maravilloso”.

“[A] su familia, le hemos dicho que estamos con ellos, les acompañamos, caminamos con ellos”, dijo Foley.

The Rev. Matt Foley, pastor of St. Gall, speaks about the family near a memorial in remembrance of fallen officer Luis Huerta on Monday.

El reverendo Matt Foley, pastor de St. Gall, habla de la familia cerca de un altar en recuerdo del oficial caído Luis Huesca el lunes.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Señaló que Huesca estaba comprometido con su trabajo y valoraba el compañerismo con sus colegas oficiales, incluyendo Vásquez Lasso.

“Sólo por lo mucho que hablaba de su buen amigo, a quien perdimos el año pasado el 1 de marzo, era un tremendo reflejo de quién es”, dijo Foley sobre Huesca y su cariño por Vásquez Lasso.

“Nos uniremos como siempre lo hemos hecho para superar toda esta pérdida y construir un mañana mejor que el que hemos vivido hoy”.

OFFICERSHOT-042324-19.JPG

Velas y un rosario en un altar en memoria del oficial caído Luis Huesca en la escena de donde le dispararon en el bloque 3100 al oeste de la calle 56th en Gage Park.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Traducido por Gisela Orozco para La Voz Chicago

