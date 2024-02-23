Prescription drug affordability boards don’t help lower the cost of medication

A recent opinion piece claimed that proposed legislation to create a state prescription drug affordability board "is the first step to making medications accessible and affordable for all."

Not only did the essay fail to include a lot of evidence to support this statement beyond the name of the proposed policy, but it neglected to include examples of boards failing to put the patient's voice first in other states, such as Colorado.

In reality, while several other states have created similar boards to what is being proposed in Illinois, none of those boards have lowered the price on a prescription drug. None of those other boards have saved a single patient any money at the pharmacy counter.

The boards themselves have cost quite a bit to create and maintain. For example, in Washington State the anticipated cost to operate the board will be $1.29 million in fiscal year 2025. But patients have not seen any savings yet.

Beyond the costs and lack of clear benefits, these boards place government-appointed bureaucrats between patients and their physicians. By cherry-picking medicines for price controls, a board could significantly impact the accessibility of a medicine.

The prescription drug marketplace does not just include Illinois, and it is not just made up of manufacturers. There are many intermediary entities between a drug manufacturer and a patient, and most wholesalers exist outside the state of Illinois.

There is a real possibility a price set by this board could result in Illinois providers not being able to administer those drugs. Where will Illinois patients go for their medicine if their local clinic or pharmacy cannot stock it?

Limiting access, even if unintentionally, will hurt our Hispanic and Latino neighbors the most. Consider that in 2015, Hispanic and Latino neighborhoods had more “pharmacy deserts” than white or diverse neighborhoods. Adding price controls on top of pharmacy deserts would only amplify the difficulties Hispanic and Latino Chicagoans face in accessing prescription medications.

The Illinois Legislature could address the high costs of prescription drugs in several ways that would not create more government bureaucracy. Reforming pharmacy benefit managers, middlemen who actually determine what patients pay out-of-pocket for a prescription, would be a great start. Other states, like West Virginia have seen patient savings by passing “Share the Savings” legislation requiring these middlemen to share manufacturer discounts with patients. Our elected officials can make a difference in what patients pay but there simply isn’t any evidence that prescription drug affordability boards are the way to do it.

Esther Sciammarella, executive director, Chicago Hispanic Health Coalition

Under Mayor Johnson, charter schools are under attack

I appreciate the Sun-Times’ attention to the management of our city’s schools in "Mayor Brandon Johnson’s sprint to remake Chicago’s public schools.” As a parent of students who attend public charter schools, the article doesn't reflect my experience. The mayor and Board of Education are attacking charter schools.

As parents, we have not received the assurances mentioned that charter schools will be protected as a result of the school choice resolution. CPS Board President Jianan Shi issued a statement on the protection of selective enrollment and magnet schools without a word on charters.

While the article accurately mentions the accountability the board is placing on charters, as someone present for these renewals, it is more than accountability; it is persecution.

The law entitles charters to be eligible for renewal periods up to 10 years, but this year, the board would not offer more than five-year terms. There is no reason for this artificial cap other than their agenda. I heard board members publicly assert they will continue to scrutinize charter schools as long as they receive public funds.

Moreover, the mayor’s plans lack transparency, which deepens our concerns about the future of our schools. They have claimed they would hold meetings to seek our feedback, but as of yet, we haven’t seen any meetings scheduled.

The mayor also states those who are pushing back against his plans are “individuals who want to incite fear.” That is a slap in the face of parents who are simply asking their students have access to a quality education, one that includes choice.

I’m sure other parents would agree when I say the future of charter schools feels at risk, even in light of these so-called promises for collaboration.

I urge Johnson and the Board of Education to have their actions match their words. Only then can they gain our trust, and only then can we engage meaningfully to shape the future of our public education system.

But achieving this vision requires charter schools. Mayor Johnson and President Shi, what really is your stance on charter schools under the district’s five-year strategic plan?

Myisha Shields, Marquette Park

Kroger, Albertsons merger would hurt customers

As a reader of the Sun-Times, I couldn't agree more with the editorial "Is Kroger, Albertsons merger a good deal or rip-off?" I am a shopper who lives out in the country and shops at both Kroger and Jewel, and I can tell you Kroger has gone downhill, and shoppers who depend on Jewel will regret this merger if and when it happens.

Connie Brown, Sheridan

Shame on Michael Jordan

I know it is considered sacrilegious in Chicago to criticize Michael Jordan, but he should be ashamed of himself for not attending a ceremony that honored, among others, former Bulls General manager Jerry Krause, during halftime of a recent NBA game in Chicago.

Jordan will never in a million years accept it, but others played a role in the six NBA championships the Bulls won. Jerry Krause was the mind behind it all when he put these great players together.

To add insult to injury, it is expected he will attend the Chicago Blackhawks jersey retirement ceremony for Chris Chelios. I cannot help but think he wants to give another dig to Krause's memory by attending the ceremony of a player and an organization that he had absolutely no professional association with, and he considers it more important than honoring Krause.

Antonio Acevedo, Wicker Park

