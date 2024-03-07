Wrigley Field: Home of the Chicago Cubs...and White Sox?

Build them a better-situated local ballpark to host a more competitive team, and the White Sox's problems will be over. So the contemporary thinking runs. But there's another issue which needs addressing — can and will Chicago continue supporting two major league clubs? It works in New York and Los Angeles, but those cities have larger populations. A dual entry setup —two teams playing at one stadium — failed years ago in St. Louis and Philadelphia, both of which saw its younger American League franchises relocate to other cities in the 1950s.

Does having two baseball teams in Chicago make sense today? That's a question we need to answer before taxpayers approve any new metro Chicago construction, and I think the way to do it would be to have Wrigley Field host both Cubs and Sox to enable further research. This wouldn't be an unprecedented arrangement. As I mentioned, it was the case in both St. Louis' Sportsman's Park and Philadelphia's Shibe Park. Dual housekeeping saved all concerned the expense of constructing a white elephant before the Browns and Athletics, respectively, left for greener pastures out of state.

We can follow that cost-effective line too. If the Sox start winning again and minting money from a North Side base, everybody can think about a new stadium. If they win a World Series as they did in 2005 and still don't draw a crowd, they can consider leaving town. Either way, it's the most logical approach for team and local taxpayers alike.

Tom Gregg, Niles

Paging Taylor Swift for an election emergency

Are you there, Taylor? It’s me, Rob. While I confess to being more of a rock 'n' roll kind of guy, I think you’re pretty cool. On Tuesday, you encouraged your 282 million followers on Instagram to go out and vote in the primaries, and that’s great — but it’s not enough. Not this year, it’s not. I get it; you are an entertainer. Who am I to expect you to step into the political arena? And yet, I do. As the most visible and popular human being on Earth, you possess power few mortals can imagine. Use it Taylor. Endorse Joe Biden. You know you want to. It’s no secret that you loathe the traitorous monster as much as the rest of us, and see the danger we are in. Unsheathe the dagger that would slay the vampire, Taylor. Damn it, we need you.

Rob Hirsh, West Ridge

Begging for mercy

Thanks to WBEZ's Dave McKinney for his recent article on the political insiders who requested leniency for Tim Mapes in his sentencing for lying to a federal grand jury. It proves that Illinois politicians, especially Democrats, have no desire to rid Illinois government of rampant corruption.

Protecting their own speaks volumes about the morals and ethics of these politicians writing for leniency, most likely because one day they will be hoping that others write letters on their own behalf for leniency.

Joe Revane, Lombard

Calling foul on sports teams’ demands

With all the discussions about the White Sox and the Bears angling for new stadiums, why don’t we toss in Cubs, Bull, and Blackhawks as well? I’m sure they could use a little taxpayer money for facility improvements. What greed!! It's disgusting!

Virginia Dare McGraw, Naperville

